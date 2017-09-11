NFL Power Rankings Week 2: Chiefs Set the Gold Standard

The Chiefs ran away from the Patriots to kick off the season.

Very few teams go into Foxborough and end up victorious. The Chiefs did just that on a night that was meant to be a celebration of the Patriots Super Bowl victory. Kansas City not only defeated New England, but dominated for the majority of the game.

We base our rankings on what happens on the field, and not on pre-season projections. The Chiefs earned the top spot, but several others join them near the top.

It was not pretty, but the Packers survived a low-scoring affair against the Seahawks. The Cowboys were in control from start to finish against the Giants. The Ravens, Raiders and Panthers also looked impressive to start the season.

Heres a look at Heavy’s latest NFL power rankings. We will continue to update these after the Monday Night Football contests.

NO. TEAM
1 Kansas City Chiefs
2 Green Bay Packers
3 Dallas Cowboys
4 Oakland Raiders
5 Baltimore Ravens
6 Carolina Panthers
7 Pittsburgh Steelers
8 Atlanta Falcons
9 New England Patriots
10 L.A. Rams
11 Philadelphia Eagles
12 Detroit Lions
13 Seattle Seahawks
14 Jacksonville Jaguars
15 Buffalo Bills
16 New York Giants
17 Minnesota Vikings
18 Tampa Bay Bucs
19 Denver Broncos
20 New Orleans Saints
21 Miami Dolphins
22 L.A. Chargers
23 Tennessee Titans
24 Cleveland Browns
25 Chicago Bears
26 Arizona Cardinals
27 Washington Redskins
28 New York Jets
29 Cincinnati Bengals
30 San Francisco 49ers
31 Houston Texans
32 Indianapolis Colts

 

