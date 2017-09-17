NFL Spreads & Vegas Odds For Top Week 2 Games

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys will look to end another betting-line drought when they visit the Denver Broncos in one of the games most fans have circled on the NFL Week 2 betting slate.

The Cowboys are two-point road favorites against the Broncos with a 47.5 total in their NFL Week 2 matchup, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Dating back to 1998, when Troy Aikman and John Elway were both still active, Dallas is 0-5 straight-up against Denver. The Cowboys are also just 2-6 against the spread over their last eight games. The Broncos are 11-1 straight up in their last 12 Week 2 matchups.

That said, Dallas is 1-0 SU and ATS after covering last week for the first time in six games against the New York Giants. Their chances of doing the same to Denver will be predicated on whether the Prescott-helmed offense can facilitate a big day for RB Ezekiel Elliott, who’s integral to helping Dallas build leads and make opponents play catch-up.

Matchup-wise, the main concern for the Cowboys will be whether RT Lael Collins can hold up against OLB Von Miller, one of the NFL’s best pass rushers.

Denver is 1-0 SU and 0-0-1 ATS. Quarterback Trevor Siemian, WR Demaryius Thomas and WR Emmanuel Sanders might have caught a break since the Cowboys pass defense is missing CB Orlando Scandrick.

The Cowboys faced an Odell Beckham Jr.-less New York Giants team in Week 1, so it’s unclear how much improvement there has been from a young defensive secondary where the likes of rookie CB Chidobe Awuzie will have to cover for Scandrick being sidelined. In C.J. Anderson and Jamaal Charles, Denver has two viable running backs.

With their strong rushing attack and Denver’s quarterback questions, Dallas might take a conservative clock-chewing approach. That tack is why the total has gone under in six of the Cowboys’ last seven games on the road. The total has gone under in four of the Broncos’ last five games in the late afternoon.

That late afternoon game is a lead-in to the Sunday Night Football betting matchup, where the Atlanta Falcons are listed as three-point favorites against the Green Bay Packers with a 55.5 total.

The Packers, who are 1-0 both SU and ATS, are capable of riding Aaron Rodgers’ arm to the upset. Green Bay has injury issues in its pass protection group after LT David Bakhtiari hamstring) and RT Bryan Bulaga (ankle/illness) missed some of practice this week, but with his supporting case, including WR Jordy Nelson and RB Ty Montgomery, Green Bay will be able to get some favorable matchups and capitalize.

The Falcons are 1-0 SU and 0-1 ATS and appeared to play to the level of their competition in Week 1 against the Chicago Bears. Matt Ryan, WR Julio Jones, WR Taylor Gabriel and TE Austin Hooper figure to be that much more effective if Atlanta is able to open some holes for RB Devonta Freeman and RB Tevin Coleman.

The Falcons, who are 7-0 SU and 5-2 ATS in their last seven games as the favorite, also appear to be the healthier team. Green Bay is just 6-14 ATS in its last 20 games against NFC South competition, according to the OddsShark NFL Database.

The total has gone over in the last three games between the Packers and Falcons.

