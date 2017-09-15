NFL Week 2: Odds, Point Spreads & Betting Analysis

chiefs, odds, point spread, nfl, week 2 Getty

The Chiefs got off to a hot start to the season.

Alex Smith and the Kansas City Chiefs carry a wow factor after soundly defeating the defending Super Bowl champion, but that didn’t wipe out their negative trends on home turf.

Kansas City is listed as a 5.5-point favorite on the Week 2 NFL betting lines against the Philadelphia Eagles with a 47.5 total, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

The Chiefs extended their string of road success when they won against the New England Patriots in Week 1, but are only 3-9 against the spread across their last 12 home games at Arrowhead Stadium, according to the OddsShark NFL Database. They are also 2-9 straight-up in their last 11 Week 2 games. The Eagles are far from a dependable ‘dog as they are 0-5 SU and 1-4 ATS in their last five games as road underdogs.

The Dallas Cowboys are 1.5-point road favorites against the Denver Broncos with a 42 total. The Cowboys are 8-2 SU in their last 10 games in September. The Broncos are 11-1 SU in their last 12 games in Week 2.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are 5.5-point home favorites against the Minnesota Vikings with a 45.5 total. The Vikings are 22-8 ATS in their last 30 games in the early afternoon. The Steelers are 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games against the NFC North division.

The New England Patriots are 6.5-point road favorites against the New Orleans Saints with a 56 total. The Patriots are 8-0 SU and 7-1 ATS in their last eight games on the road. The Saints are 1-4 ATS in their last five games in Week 2.

The Los Angeles Rams are three-point favorites against the Washington Redskins with a 45.5 total. The Redskins are 6-1 ATS in their last seven games as road underdogs. The Rams are 1-6 SU in their last seven home games.

The Tennessee Titans are two-point road favorites against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a 43 total. The visiting team is 0-6 SU in its last six games in this matchup. The total has gone under in six of the Titans’ last seven road games against the Jaguars.

The Atlanta Falcons are three-point favorites against the Green Bay Packers with a 53.5 total in the Sunday Night Football betting matchup. The Packers are 9-1 SU in their last 10 games. The Falcons are 7-0 SU and 5-2 ATS in their last seven games as favorites.

And the New York Giants are three-point home favorites against the Detroit Lions with a 43 total in the Monday Night Football betting matchup. The visiting team is 7-3 SU and 8-2 ATS in its last 10 games in this matchup. The Lions are 5-2 ATS in their last seven games against NFC East competition.

For more info, picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the new OddsShark podcast with Jon Campbell and Andrew Avery. Subscribe on iTunes, or check it out at OddsShark.libsyn.com.

No Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Discuss on Facebook