NFL Week 2: Odds, Point Spreads & Betting Analysis

Getty

Alex Smith and the Kansas City Chiefs carry a wow factor after soundly defeating the defending Super Bowl champion, but that didn’t wipe out their negative trends on home turf.

Kansas City is listed as a 5.5-point favorite on the Week 2 NFL betting lines against the Philadelphia Eagles with a 47.5 total, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

The Chiefs extended their string of road success when they won against the New England Patriots in Week 1, but are only 3-9 against the spread across their last 12 home games at Arrowhead Stadium, according to the OddsShark NFL Database. They are also 2-9 straight-up in their last 11 Week 2 games. The Eagles are far from a dependable ‘dog as they are 0-5 SU and 1-4 ATS in their last five games as road underdogs.

The Dallas Cowboys are 1.5-point road favorites against the Denver Broncos with a 42 total. The Cowboys are 8-2 SU in their last 10 games in September. The Broncos are 11-1 SU in their last 12 games in Week 2.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are 5.5-point home favorites against the Minnesota Vikings with a 45.5 total. The Vikings are 22-8 ATS in their last 30 games in the early afternoon. The Steelers are 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games against the NFC North division.

The New England Patriots are 6.5-point road favorites against the New Orleans Saints with a 56 total. The Patriots are 8-0 SU and 7-1 ATS in their last eight games on the road. The Saints are 1-4 ATS in their last five games in Week 2.

The Los Angeles Rams are three-point favorites against the Washington Redskins with a 45.5 total. The Redskins are 6-1 ATS in their last seven games as road underdogs. The Rams are 1-6 SU in their last seven home games.

The Tennessee Titans are two-point road favorites against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a 43 total. The visiting team is 0-6 SU in its last six games in this matchup. The total has gone under in six of the Titans’ last seven road games against the Jaguars.

The Atlanta Falcons are three-point favorites against the Green Bay Packers with a 53.5 total in the Sunday Night Football betting matchup. The Packers are 9-1 SU in their last 10 games. The Falcons are 7-0 SU and 5-2 ATS in their last seven games as favorites.

And the New York Giants are three-point home favorites against the Detroit Lions with a 43 total in the Monday Night Football betting matchup. The visiting team is 7-3 SU and 8-2 ATS in its last 10 games in this matchup. The Lions are 5-2 ATS in their last seven games against NFC East competition.

For more info, picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the new OddsShark podcast with Jon Campbell and Andrew Avery. Subscribe on iTunes, or check it out at OddsShark.libsyn.com.