NFL Week 3 Injury Report: Cam Newton, Gronk Active

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Given the recent protests against President Donald Trump’s comments in Alabama and Twitter, many players will be playing with a chip on their shoulders. Here is a look at who’s in and who’s out on Sunday.

Cam Newton's pregame outfit 👀 pic.twitter.com/g9PS9caUji — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) September 24, 2017

Active

QB Cam Newton, CAR

TE Rob Gronkowski, NE

RB Jay Ajayi, MIA

WR Jarvis Landry, MIA

WR DeVante Parker, MIA

WR Chris Hogan, NE

WR Danny Amendola, NE

WR Torrey Smith, PHI

WR Kamar Aiken, IND

WR Phillip Dorsett, NE

WR Bennie Fowler III, DEN

Inactive

QB Andrew Luck, IND (labrum)

RB Rob Kelley, WSH (ribs)

QB Sam Bradford, MIN (knee)

WR Sammie Coates, CLE (hamstring)

QB Paxton Lynch, DEN (shoulder)

RB Alfred Blue, HOU (ankle)

RB Terron Ward, ATL (neck)

RB Dwayne Washington, DET (quadriceps)

RB Marlon Mack, IND (shoulder)

WR Chester Rogers, IND (hamstring)

WR Will Fuller V, HOU (shoulder)

RB Rex Burkhead, NE (ribs)

TE Eric Tomlinson, NYJ (ankle)

WR Corey Davis, TEN (hamstring)

WR John Ross, CIN (knee)

TE Tyler Eifert, CIN (knee)

WR Mike Williams, LAC (back)

1 p.m. ET Games

TE Jordan Leggett, NYJ (doubtful, knee)

TE Will Tye, NYJ (questionable, illness)

RB Damien Williams, MIA (questionable, ribs)

4 p.m. ET Games

WR Jordy Nelson, GB (questionable, quadriceps)

RB DeMarco Murray, TEN (questionable, hamstring)

TE Jimmy Graham, SEA (questionable, ankle)

WR Randall Cobb, GB (doubtful, chest)

RB Melvin Gordon, LAC (questionable, knee)

Sunday Night Game, 8:30 p.m. ET

TE Jordan Reed, WSH (questionable, chest)

NFL Protest Against President Donald Trump

Video: Ravens and Jaguars players take a knee during national anthem at NFL game in England. #TakeAKnee #TakeTheKnee pic.twitter.com/890K1i7WBz — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) September 24, 2017

RELATED: NFL Players Take a Knee to Protest President Trump

RELATED: Athletics’ Maxwell Becomes First MLB Player to Kneel for National Anthem

RELATED: NBA Stars Protest Trumps Halting of Warriors White House Visit