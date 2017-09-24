NFL Week 3 Injury Report: Cam Newton, Gronk Active

Given the recent protests against President Donald Trump’s comments in Alabama and Twitter, many players will be playing with a chip on their shoulders. Here is a look at who’s in and who’s out on Sunday.
Active
QB Cam Newton, CAR
TE Rob Gronkowski, NE
RB Jay Ajayi, MIA
WR Jarvis Landry, MIA
WR DeVante Parker, MIA
WR Chris Hogan, NE
WR Danny Amendola, NE
WR Torrey Smith, PHI
WR Kamar Aiken, IND
WR Phillip Dorsett, NE
WR Bennie Fowler III, DEN
Inactive
QB Andrew Luck, IND (labrum)
RB Rob Kelley, WSH (ribs)
QB Sam Bradford, MIN (knee)
WR Sammie Coates, CLE (hamstring)
QB Paxton Lynch, DEN (shoulder)
RB Alfred Blue, HOU (ankle)
RB Terron Ward, ATL (neck)
RB Dwayne Washington, DET (quadriceps)
RB Marlon Mack, IND (shoulder)
WR Chester Rogers, IND (hamstring)
WR Will Fuller V, HOU (shoulder)
RB Rex Burkhead, NE (ribs)
TE Eric Tomlinson, NYJ (ankle)
WR Corey Davis, TEN (hamstring)
WR John Ross, CIN (knee)
TE Tyler Eifert, CIN (knee)
WR Mike Williams, LAC (back)
1 p.m. ET Games
TE Jordan Leggett, NYJ (doubtful, knee)
TE Will Tye, NYJ (questionable, illness)
RB Damien Williams, MIA (questionable, ribs)
4 p.m. ET Games
WR Jordy Nelson, GB (questionable, quadriceps)
RB DeMarco Murray, TEN (questionable, hamstring)
TE Jimmy Graham, SEA (questionable, ankle)
WR Randall Cobb, GB (doubtful, chest)
RB Melvin Gordon, LAC (questionable, knee)
Sunday Night Game, 8:30 p.m. ET
TE Jordan Reed, WSH (questionable, chest)
NFL Protest Against President Donald Trump
RELATED: NFL Players Take a Knee to Protest President Trump
RELATED: Athletics’ Maxwell Becomes First MLB Player to Kneel for National Anthem
RELATED: NBA Stars Protest Trumps Halting of Warriors White House Visit
Leave a Reply