Jets vs. Raiders Live Stream: How to Watch Game Online

Looking for a live stream of the New York Jets vs. Oakland Raiders Week 2 matchup? There are a couple of different options, even if you don’t have a cable subscription.

Kickoff is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. Eastern and will be broadcast in select markets on CBS. The first thing you want to do is to find out if the game is in your market or not, which you can do by checking a coverage map here.

If the game is in your market, you can watch a live stream on your computer, tablet or streaming device via CBS All Access, or you can watch on your phone via the NFL Mobile app if you’re a Verizon customer.

If the game isn’t in your market, you may be able to watch via NFL Sunday Ticket.

Here’s a complete rundown of your live stream options:

If the Game Is in Your Market

Computer, Tablet or Streaming Device

If the game is being televised on CBS in your market (click here for a coverage map), you can watch a live stream via CBS All Access for $5.99 per month.

Here’s how to start a free trial and how to start watching your local CBS channel:

1. Click here to go to the CBS All Access website

2. Click on “Try It Free” and then create an account

3. Select the subscription type you want (“Limited Commercials” is $5.99 per month and “Commercial Free” is $9.99 per month) and enter your payment information. If you cancel your subscription before the trial period ends (one week for “Limited Commercials” or two days for “Commercial Free”), you will not be charged

4. Return to the CBS All Access website to start watching CBS on your computer. You can also watch the game on your tablet or other streaming device via the CBS app.

Mobile

Streaming of in-market Sunday games on smartphones is only available to Verizon wireless customers, who can watch for free via the NFL Mobile app, which is free to download in the following locations:

App Store

Google Play Store

Microsoft App Store

If the Game Is Not on in Your Market

Desktop

If the game is not on in your market, the only options to watch live are from DirecTV. If you’re a DirecTV subscriber with a package that includes NFL Sunday Ticket, you can stream the game via the DirecTV website. NFL Sunday Ticket is included in the DirecTV Choice package (and every package above that), and you can click here to sign up.

If you don’t have cable or DirecTV, you may be eligible for SundayTicket.TV, an online streaming service that costs $69.99 per month for the first four months and allows you to watch all out-of-market games broadcast on CBS and Fox. SundayTicket.TV is available for people who live in residences that can’t get satellite (apartments, condos, etc.), as well as residents of San Francisco, Philadelphia and New York City. You can click here to see if you’re eligible and sign up.

Finally, most college students may watch out-of-market games via SundayTicket U for $24.99 per month. You can click here to sign up.

Tablet & Other Devices

If you have any of the above Sunday Ticket packages, you can watch out of market games on tablet and other streaming devices via the NFL Sunday Ticket app, which is free to download in the following locations:

App Store (or Apple TV)

Google Play Store

Microsoft App Store (or Xbox One)

Roku

Xbox One

PlayStation 4

You can click here for a complete list of compatible devices

Other Options

NFL Game Pass

If you’re fine watching the game on demand, another option is NFL Game Pass Domestic, which allows you to watch replays of games for a fee of $99.99 for the season. No live games are available under this service, and the archive of each game is available each Sunday after the conclusion of all afternoon games.

If You’re Outside the United States & Mexico

Desktop

If you’re not in the United States, surrounding territories, or Mexico, you can watch the game live on your computer via NFL Game Pass International. The cost of the package depends on which country you’re in, and you can visit the website for more details.

Mobile & Other Devices

If you have a GamePass International account, you can watch the game on your mobile or tablet device via the NFL Mobile app, which can be downloaded for free in the following locations:

App Store (or Apple TV)

Google Play Store

Microsoft App Store (or Xbox One)

PlayStation 4