Oakland Raiders Offensive Line Sits; Washington Redskins Kneel, Link Arms During National Anthem

In response to a string of Tweets by President Donald Trump, Washington Redskins and Oakland Raiders players, coaches, and staff knelt, locked arms in protest. Solidarity has been a theme around the NFL in Week 3. The offensive line for the Raiders sat on the bench with arms locked.

Dan Snyder stands with players and some Raiders sit and link arms during the anthem prior to #SNF (via @Redskins, @RAIDERS) pic.twitter.com/Vb2r6vZ9So — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 25, 2017

Many players from the Redskins took a knee or locked arms during tonight's national anthem. pic.twitter.com/HNn0tDSy8r — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 25, 2017

Redskins owner Dan Snyder stands arm-in-arm with his players during the national anthem pic.twitter.com/AqwXOf0w87 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 25, 2017

From Raiders sideline during anthem: Most players sitting, Carr (eyes closed, praying), Tavecchio (standing, lone hand over heart). #RJnow — Ed Graney (@edgraney) September 25, 2017

Trump’s Recent Comments

Sports fans should never condone players that do not stand proud for their National Anthem or their Country. NFL should change policy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

Great solidarity for our National Anthem and for our Country. Standing with locked arms is good, kneeling is not acceptable. Bad ratings! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

Courageous Patriots have fought and died for our great American Flag — we MUST honor and respect it! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

Trump Retweet

I wonder what this BRAVE American would give to stand on his OWN two legs just ONCE MORE for our #Anthem? #MAGA #NFL pic.twitter.com/3AVqnAlu3F — DONNA WARREN 🇺🇸 (@DonnaWR8) September 24, 2017

In the wake of the comments, players in the late games protested in unity with the rest of the league. Seattle Seahawks and Tennessee Titans don’t participate in the National Anthem as they remained in locker rooms. Other teams locked arms in their games.

4 p.m. ET Games

Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady shared these posts on Instagram this morning. pic.twitter.com/gRDpVgTrWz — SB Nation (@SBNation) September 24, 2017

No players on the field during the anthem for Titans vs. Seahawks pic.twitter.com/6NEEJA7h1B — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 24, 2017

Surreal scene here in Nashville as entire #Seahawks, Titans teams including coaches, staff, all players skip national anthem pic.twitter.com/UCdANOKdAV — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) September 24, 2017

#Bengals players lock arms during national anthem before game against Packers. @Enquirer pic.twitter.com/5YhVVCgviH — Kareem Elgazzar (@ElgazzarBLVD) September 24, 2017

Several Packers sit behind the team on benches while Ty Montgomery kneels during the anthem. The league-wide protest continues. pic.twitter.com/PbsJ9aGUH5 — Adam Best (@adamcbest) September 24, 2017

During Chiefs-Chargers, Travis Kelce is maybe the most prominent white player to kneel today. Several Chargers players kneeling, too. pic.twitter.com/nnmJIGjmMA — Tyler R. Tynes (@TylerRickyTynes) September 24, 2017

Trump’s Attack on Football

President Trump Friday attacked pro football players who don’t stand during the national anthem – and urged team owners to remove those silent protesters from the field at a campaign rally in Huntsville on Friday, according to the NY Post.

He continued, saying that he wishes NFL suits would take a harder stance against players who take a knee during the national anthem.

Trump wishes NFL owners would tell anthem protesters "get that son of a bitch off the field right now" pic.twitter.com/gq4EH3lNoY — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) September 23, 2017

Trump said, “Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners when someone disrespects our flag to say, `Get that son of a bitch off the field right now! Out. He’s fired! He’s fired!”

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell says Trump's attacks show 'lack of respect for the NFL' https://t.co/R987XJsvm4 pic.twitter.com/WEuoGHzwoc — Business Insider (@businessinsider) September 23, 2017

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin on the NFL: “Players have the right for free speech off the field” #CNNSOTU https://t.co/2TS3liSXiw — CNN (@CNN) September 24, 2017

Pittsburgh Penguins, Stanley Cup Winners Invited to White House

Please to inform that the Champion Pittsburgh Penguins of the NHL will be joining me at the White House for Ceremony. Great team! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

…NFL attendance and ratings are WAY DOWN. Boring games yes, but many stay away because they love our country. League should back U.S. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017