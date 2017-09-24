Raiders vs. Redskins Odds: Point Spread, Total & Prediction

Getty

The Washington Redskins host the Oakland Raiders on Sunday Night Football. According to OddsShark, the Raiders are favored by three points on the road, and the over-under is set at 53.5.

For those that love a home underdog, this game is tempting. The OddsShark computer expects a close contest with the Raiders winning. The computer projects a 21.0-19.9 Raiders victory. The computer is taking the Redskins against the spread, and the under on the point total.

Oakland is a perfect 2-0 against the spread to start the season. Washington has started 1-1 against the spread this season. The Raiders have notched both an over and under in their opening two contests. For Washington, their first two games hit the under and pushed in another.

Overall, the Raiders are 2-0 this season. Oakland started the season in Nashville with a win over the Titans. Last week, the Raiders had a blowout victory against the Jets.

Derek Carr has yet to throw an interception this season. Carr has thrown for 492 yards and five touchdowns. While Marshawn Lynch does not have eye-popping stats, the long-time Seahawks running back has bolstered the Raiders rushing attack.

After a Week 1 loss against the Eagles, the Redskins bounced back with a win against the Rams. Kirk Cousins has had an up and down start to the season. Cousins has thrown for 419 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

While the home underdog is tempting, Heavy is siding with the Raiders. Oakland has the better defense, and more offensive weapons. The Redskins have looked streaky to start the season.

Look for Carr to to continue making plays through the air, while Lynch inflicts punishment on the ground. We like the Raiders cover the spread, and the over in a shootout.

Heavy’s Pick: Raiders 31 Redskins 24. Raiders Cover -3 Spread. Over on the Point Total.