Odell Beckham Is Active & Playing Monday vs. Lions

All signs point towards Odell Beckham Jr. making his season debut Monday night against the Lions. Beckham was running routes without pads and looked like he was moving without difficulty. Beckham has been sidelined with an ankle injury since August.

Odell in pregame warmups a short time ago…. pic.twitter.com/VNVAo0iGAM — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 18, 2017

After warming up, he told Josina Anderson that he’ll likely be playing. The Giants confirmed:

Odell Beckham Jr. is active for #DETvsNYG. Janoris Jenkins and B.J. Goodson are out. View Full List: https://t.co/bZvxp8n6sP pic.twitter.com/AnJ7hxDPp3 — New York Giants (@Giants) September 18, 2017

It’s a huge relief for the Giants, who depend on Beckham for their offense. Beckham has led the Giants in receiving yards in each of his first three NFL seasons, and set a career high last season with 101 receptions.

Last week against Dallas, his absence was notable. The Giants were smothered by Dallas 19-3, and Roger Lewis was the Giants leading receiver with four catches for 54 yards. Now they host the Lions, who allowed 23 points to the Cardinals at home last week.

Beckham suffered the ankle injury in preseason, when he took a low hit in the third game against the Browns. He has undergone nonstop treatment to get back on the field, but was unable to be ready for the opener. Last week, he told reporters that he was dealing with an injury that could take as many as twelve weeks, which led some to believe his return would be delayed even further.

For the Giants, Monday night is as close to a must-win as it gets for the second week of the season. The Giants schedule gets very tough over the next few months, and its very realistic for this teams season to go downhill in a hurry.

