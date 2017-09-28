Packers-Bears Color Rush Jerseys: What Do the Uniforms Look Like?

An NFL game on a Thursday night doesn’t just mean we get treated to some early football before the major slate of games, it also means it’s time to bust out those Color Rush jerseys.

It’s a tradition that started back in 2012 when Nike replaced Reebok as the league’s uniform supplier. The popularity grew, and as of 2016, each team during Thursday-night games is required to wear the uniquely-designed Color Rush jerseys.

Tonight, the Green Bay Packers host the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field in a renewal of the one of the league’s most fierce and storied rivalries. While the Packers weren’t on board with the initial Color Rush feature, the requirement by the NFL has made them do so.

The Packers are wearing their all white Color Rush jerseys with green and gold trim. Typically, the Packers only wear white jerseys on the road, but the relaxed color scheme made an appearance in their Thursday night game last year, and the organization isn’t switching things up this time around.

The Bears, on the other hand, will wear their all-Navy blue alternate jerseys and pants with orange and white trim.

The two uniforms aren’t anything new, however. The Bears and the Packers played against each other last season in October at Lambeau, and they wore the same Color Rush jerseys.

Prior to manufacturing the NFL’s jerseys, Nike was the Oregon Ducks jersey supplier and always seemed to roll out some trendy jerseys. When it moved to the NFL, there was long speculation that franchises would embrace the change and wear alternate jerseys.

The Seattle Seahawks, Minnesota Vikings, Cleveland Browns, Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions are the only franchises to completely overhaul their uniforms since Nike came into the league.

In 2015, during the Packers’ annual shareholder meeting, Packers president Mark Murphy mentioned the Color Rush matchups being allowed as an option for Thursday Night Football during the upcoming season. In October 2015, the NFL announced it would include Color Rush jerseys in four Thursday night matchups. The response to the idea was positive, and the NFL and Nike announced a full rollout of Color Rush jerseys for the 2016-17 season and all 32 franchises were required to participate at least during their Thursday night game.