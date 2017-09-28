Packers vs. Bears Odds: Point Spread, Total & Prediction

The NFL’s most played contest adds another chapter on Thursday, as the Packers host the Bears on Thursday Night Football. The Bears have surprised some by starting the season a hard-fought 1-2, and the Packers have looked once again like contenders during their 2-1 start.

The Packers have dominated this rivalry recently, and it shows in Thursday’s odds. The Packers are a seven-point favorite at Lambeau, with the majority

Here’s a complete look at all the odds for the game:

Bears vs. Packers Betting Info

Note: All odds and numbers courtesy of Oddsshark.com and are as of Thursday, September 28

Line: Packers (-7)

Percentage of Bets: 59 percent on GBP (-7)

Over/Under: 44

Percentage of Bets: 55 percent on the over

Bears vs. Packers Preview & Prediction

Mike Glennon is still starting for the Bears, as Mitchell Trubisky sits on the sidelines. It’s not unfamiliar territory for Aaron Rodgers, who also spent time on the bench as a young player while an experienced quarterback led his team. But the Bears were not expected to contend this year, and it’s unclear how long Glennon will remain the starter.

The Bears defeated the Steelers and took the Falcons to the final play, but it hasn’t been with strong offensive performances. Chicago is averaging 4.9 yards per play, good for 24th in the NFL. If Glennon struggles in October, it could be time to switch to Mitch.

The rookie that is on the field for the Bears has been sensational. Tarik Cohen has had an exceptional start to his NFL career, and is tied for sixth in the entire NFL with 20 receptions. He’s the second part of a dynamic backfield with Jordan Howard, who already has three touchdowns this season.

The Packers are sticking with Ty Montgomery at running back, and he’s struggling on the ground to start the season. Montgomery is averaging just three yards per carry on 41 touches, but makes up for it with consistent receiving yards.

Of course, the difference on Thursday will be Aaron Rodgers. He’s 14-4 in his career against the Bears, throwing 38 touchdowns to only nine interceptions.

The Packers have won six of their last seven against the Bears, with the outlier being Thanksgiving 2015. I’ll take the Packers here, but Cohen makes enough plays to make bettors nervous.

Prediction: Bears 16, Packers 27