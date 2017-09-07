New England Patriots Roster & Depth Chart for September 7

The New England Patriots will host the Kansas City Chiefs to kick off the 2017 football season. In the last couple of weeks, a few things have transpired to shake things up for the Super Bowl Champions, affecting their depth chart.
WR Julian Edelman was injured during the preseason game against the Detroit Lions last month. The no-contact injury will see Edelman out for the season with a torn ACL.
Just last week, the Patriots traded Jacoby Brissett. The third-string quarterback was sent to the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for wide receiver Phillip Dorsett.
According to the Boston Herald, the following players have been cut from the Patriots ahead of their home opener: LeShun Daniels, D.J. Foster, Glenn Gronkowski, Brandon Bolden, Austin Carr, Cody Hollister, Devin Lucien, K.J. Maye, Tony Washington, Sam Cotton, James O’Shaughnessy, Max Rich, Conor McDermott, Jamil Douglas, Jason King, Ted Karras, James Ferentz, Josh Augusta, Geneo Grissom, Woodrow Hamilton, Darius Kilgo, Mikey Bart, Jonathan Freeny, Trevor Bates, Nick Usher, Brooks Ellis, D.J. Killings, Kenny Moore, Will Likely, Jason Thompson, Damarius Travis, David Jones.
The following players join Edelman on the injured reserve list: Cyrus Jones and Derek Rivers.
To see the Patriots full 2017 roster, click here. To see the official coaches roster, click here.
With the 2017 season set to begin, here’s a complete look at New Englands’ depth chart:
OFFENSE
Quarterback: Tom Brady, Jimmy Garoppolo
Running Back: Dion Lewis, Rex Burkhead, James Develin
Wide Receiver: Brandin Cooks, Chris Hogan, Danny Amendola, Phillip Dorsett, Matthew Slater
Tight End: Rob Gronkowski, Dwayne Allen, Jacob Hollister
Left Tackle: Nate Solder, LaAdrian Waddle
Left Guard: Joe Thuney
Center: David Andrews
Right Guard: Shaq Mason
Right Tackle: Marcus Cannon, Cameron Fleming, Cole Croston
Right Tacke: James White, Mike Gillislee
DEFENSE
Left Defensive End: Lawrence Guy, Deatrich Wise
Defensive Tackle: Alan Branch, Adam Butler
Defensive Tackle: Malcolm Brown, Vincent Valentine
Right Defensive End: Trey Flowers, Cassius Marsh
Linebacker: Shea McClellin, Elandon Roberts
Linebacker: Dont’a Hightower, Kyle Van Noy, Marquis Flowers
Linebacker: David Harris, Harvey Langi
Left Cornerback: Malcolm Butler, Jonathan Jones, Johnson Bademosi
Safety: Patrick Chung, Jordan Richards, Nate Ebner
Safety: Devin McCourty, Duron Harmon, Brandon King
Right Cornerback: Stephon Gilmore, Eric Rowe
SPECIAL TEAMS
Kicker: Stephen Gostkowski
Punter: Ryan Allen
Holder: Ryan Allen
Punt Return: Danny Amendola
Kick Return: Danny Amendola, Matthew Slater
Long Snapper: Joe Cardona
