New England Patriots Roster & Depth Chart for September 7

Getty

The New England Patriots will host the Kansas City Chiefs to kick off the 2017 football season. In the last couple of weeks, a few things have transpired to shake things up for the Super Bowl Champions, affecting their depth chart.

WR Julian Edelman was injured during the preseason game against the Detroit Lions last month. The no-contact injury will see Edelman out for the season with a torn ACL.

Just last week, the Patriots traded Jacoby Brissett. The third-string quarterback was sent to the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for wide receiver Phillip Dorsett.

According to the Boston Herald, the following players have been cut from the Patriots ahead of their home opener: LeShun Daniels, D.J. Foster, Glenn Gronkowski, Brandon Bolden, Austin Carr, Cody Hollister, Devin Lucien, K.J. Maye, Tony Washington, Sam Cotton, James O’Shaughnessy, Max Rich, Conor McDermott, Jamil Douglas, Jason King, Ted Karras, James Ferentz, Josh Augusta, Geneo Grissom, Woodrow Hamilton, Darius Kilgo, Mikey Bart, Jonathan Freeny, Trevor Bates, Nick Usher, Brooks Ellis, D.J. Killings, Kenny Moore, Will Likely, Jason Thompson, Damarius Travis, David Jones.

The following players join Edelman on the injured reserve list: Cyrus Jones and Derek Rivers.

To see the Patriots full 2017 roster, click here. To see the official coaches roster, click here.

With the 2017 season set to begin, here’s a complete look at New Englands’ depth chart:

OFFENSE

Quarterback: Tom Brady, Jimmy Garoppolo

Running Back: Dion Lewis, Rex Burkhead, James Develin

Wide Receiver: Brandin Cooks, Chris Hogan, Danny Amendola, Phillip Dorsett, Matthew Slater

Tight End: Rob Gronkowski, Dwayne Allen, Jacob Hollister

Left Tackle: Nate Solder, LaAdrian Waddle

Left Guard: Joe Thuney

Center: David Andrews

Right Guard: Shaq Mason

Right Tackle: Marcus Cannon, Cameron Fleming, Cole Croston

Right Tacke: James White, Mike Gillislee

DEFENSE

Left Defensive End: Lawrence Guy, Deatrich Wise

Defensive Tackle: Alan Branch, Adam Butler

Defensive Tackle: Malcolm Brown, Vincent Valentine

Right Defensive End: Trey Flowers, Cassius Marsh

Linebacker: Shea McClellin, Elandon Roberts

Linebacker: Dont’a Hightower, Kyle Van Noy, Marquis Flowers

Linebacker: David Harris, Harvey Langi

Left Cornerback: Malcolm Butler, Jonathan Jones, Johnson Bademosi

Safety: Patrick Chung, Jordan Richards, Nate Ebner

Safety: Devin McCourty, Duron Harmon, Brandon King

Right Cornerback: Stephon Gilmore, Eric Rowe

SPECIAL TEAMS

Kicker: Stephen Gostkowski

Punter: Ryan Allen

Holder: Ryan Allen

Punt Return: Danny Amendola

Kick Return: Danny Amendola, Matthew Slater

Long Snapper: Joe Cardona