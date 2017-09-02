How to Watch Penn State Football Online Without Cable in 2017

Getty

Looking to watch a live stream of Penn State football games in 2017? There are a handful of different options to watch every game, even if you don’t have a cable subscription.

Worth noting before we get into the different options: The Nittany Lions’ games this season will be televised on either ABC, ESPN, ESPN 2, Fox or Big Ten Network. You can click here for their complete schedule.

If you don’t have cable, all of these channels can be watched live via the following over-the-top streaming services: Sling TV, Fubo TV, DirecTV Now or PlayStation Vue

The cheapest way to watch every Penn State football game is to pair Sling TV’s Orange package with Fubo TV, but each of the options offer a free trial, so you can test them out if you want to try different services.

Here’s a complete rundown of what each of these live streaming services provide, as well as how to sign up to watch Penn State football:

Cheapest Option: Sling TV + Fubo TV

Because of a current deal for Fubo TV, the cheapest way to get ABC, ESPN, Fox and Big Ten Network is actually getting both Fubo (for Fox, FS1 and Big Ten Network) and Sling TV (for ABC, ESPN and ESPN 2). Together, they’ll cost $39.99 per month.

Here’s a rundown of both:

Sling TV

ESPN and ESPN 2 are both included in Sling TV’s “Sling Orange bundle at $20 per month, while ABC games can be watched on ESPN 3 via WatchESPN by signing in with your Sling TV credentials.

Here’s a rundown of the “Sling Orange” bundle and how to sign up for a free trial:

Total Channels Included: 25-plus, depending on local channels available. You can find the complete channel list right here

Price: $20 per month

Extras: Watch on one different device at once; 50 hours of cloud DVR is $5 per month extra; can sign in with Sling TV credentials on WatchESPN app

Free Trial: 7 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to go to the Sling TV website

2. Click on “Watch Now 7 Days Free” and then create an account

3. Select the channel package you want. “Sling Orange” includes ESPN and ESPN 2

4. Enter your payment information. The “Sling Orange” package costs $20 per month. If you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged

5. If the game is on ESPN or ESPN 2, go to the Sling TV website and navigate to the channel you want and start watching. You can also watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app, which is free to download. A full list of compatible devices can be found here

6. If the game is on ABC, go to the WatchESPN website and sign in with your Sling TV credentials to watch the broadcast. You can also watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the WatchESPN app, which is free to download. A full list of compatible devices can be found here

Fubo TV

Fox (live in select markets), Fox Sports 1 and Big Ten Network are all included with Fubo TV, which is normally $34.99 per month but is currently offering a deal that allows users to sign up for $19.99 per month for the first two months. You can sign up for the deal anytime before September 30.

Here’s the rundown of Fubo TV’s bundle:

Total Channels Included: 65 (You can find the complete channel list here)

Price: $19.99 per month for first two months if you sign up before September 30; $34.99 per month after that

Extras: Watch on two different devices at once; 10 DVR spots for free

Free Trial: 7 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to sign up and launch your free trial. You’ll need to enter your credit card information when signing up, but if you cancel your subscription before the trial ends, you won’t be charged

2. Return to the Fubo website to watch Fox, Fox Sports 1 or Big Ten Network on your computer. You can also watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Fubo app, which is free to download. A full list of compatible devices can be found here

Most Channels: DirecTV Now

ABC (live in select markets), Fox (live in select markets), Fox Sports 1, ESPN, ESPN 2 and Big Ten Network are all included in DirecTV Now’s “Just Right” bundle at $50 per month, while ABC games can also be watched on ESPN 3 via WatchESPN by signing in with your DirecTV Now credentials.

While it’s more expensive than the first option, it does come with some important advantages, such as a larger “cable-like” channel package, included DVR (currently in Beta stage), the ability to watch on multiple devices, and an offer for a Roku Premiere Streaming Media Player ($69.95 value) if you prepay two months.

Here’s a complete rundown of DirecTV Now’s “Just Right” bundle and how to start a free trial:

Total Channels Included: 80-plus, depending on local channels available. You can find the complete channel list right here

Price: $50 per month

Extras: Watch on two different devices at the same time; DVR is in Beta stage; can sign in with DirecTV Now credentials on WatchESPN app

Free Trial: 7 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to go to the DirecTV Now website

2. Click on “Start your free trial now” and then create an account

3. Select the channel package you want. All the channels that will show Penn State games are in the “Just Right” bundle and above. You can add the Roku on the next step if you want

4. Enter your payment information. The “Just Right” package costs $50 per month, while there are other options at $35, $60 or $70 per month. If you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged

5. If the game is on ABC (if it’s live in your market), Fox, ESPN, ESPN 2 or BTN, return to the DirecTV Now website to start watching on your desktop. You can also watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app, which is free to download. A complete list of compatible devices can be found here

6. If the game is on ABC but ABC isn’t live in your market, go to the WatchESPN website and sign in with your Sling TV credentials to watch the ESPN 3 broadcast. You can also watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the WatchESPN app, which is free to download. A full list of compatible devices can be found here

Most Streams at Once: PlayStation Vue

ABC (live in select markets), Fox (live in select markets), ESPN, ESPN 2 and Big Ten Network are included in PlayStation Vue’s “Core” bundle at $44.99, while ABC games can also be watched via WatchESPN by signing in with your PS Vue credentials.

Its more expensive than the Sling + Fubo bundle, and it doesn’t have as many channels as DirecTV Now, but it does have some compelling advantages, as DVR is included and users can watch on five separate devices at once, which is more than any other streaming device.

Here’s a look at the “Core” bundle:

Total Channels Included: 60-plus, depending on local channels available. You can find the complete channel list here

Price: $44.99 per month

Extras: Watch on five different devices at once; cloud DVR (restrictions with certain channels); can sign in with PlayStation Vue credentials on WatchESPN app

Free Trial: 5 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to go to the PlayStation Vue website

2. Click on “Start Free Trial” and then create an account

3. Select the channel package you want. All the channels that will show Penn State games are in the “Core” bundle and above.

4. Enter your payment information. The “Core” package costs $44.99 per month, while there are other options at $39.99, $54.99 or $74.99 per month. If you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged

5. If the game is on ABC (if it’s live in your market), Fox, ESPN, ESPN 2 or BTN, return to the PlayStation Vue website to start watching on your desktop. You can also watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the PlayStation Vue app, which is free to download. A complete list of compatible devices can be found here

6. If the game is on ABC but ABC isn’t live in your market, go to the WatchESPN website and sign in with your Sling TV credentials to watch the broadcast. You can also watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the WatchESPN app, which is free to download. A full list of compatible devices can be found here