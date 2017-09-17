Jets vs. Raiders Odds: Point Spread, Total & Prediction

The New York Jets travel cross-country to take on the Oakland Raiders. According to OddsShark, the Raiders are favored by 13.5 points, and the over-under is set at 43 points.

The public loves the favorite with 63 percent of the money siding with the Raiders. The OddsShark computer likes the Raiders to win, but projects the score to be closer than Vegas expects. The computer projects a Raiders 24.3-13.9 victory. The computer likes the Jets to cover the spread, and the under on the point total.

Oakland is coming off a 26-16 victory over the Titans. The Raiders covered the spread in their opener. Meanwhile, the Jets took it on the chin against the Bills. New York lost 21-12, and did not cover the spread.

What can fans expect today? For starters, look for a healthy dose of Marshawn Lynch in his hometown Oakland debut. Lynch came out of retirement to play for his local team, before the Raiders head to Las Vegas. While the Raiders have a dynamic passing attack, we expect Lynch to run all over the Jets defense.

The Jets offense struggled in their opening matchup with the Bills. Josh McCown threw two interceptions, and failed to find the endzone. Derek Carr was on the other end of the spectrum. Carr finished with 262 yards and two touchdowns against the Titans.

Oakland was also helped by Lynch’s debut Raiders performance. Lynch had 18 carries for 76 yards as he displayed some of the elusiveness and power he was known for in Seattle.

As the Jets continue to play for next year, we like the Raiders to dominate this game just like Vegas expects. Carr and Lynch power the Raiders to a blowout win over the Jets as they cover the spread.

Heavy’s Pick: Raiders 31 Jets 17. Raiders Covers -13.5 Spread. Over on the Point Total.