Rams vs. 49ers Odds: Point Spread, Total & Prediction

Getty

The San Francisco 49ers look for their first win of the season in primetime against the Rams. The visiting Rams are three-point favorites, and will look to make plays on defense against a struggling 49ers offense.

While this may be a divisional rivalry, for the Niners, it’s a reprieve from the other teams in the league. According to NFL analyst Gil Brandt, The Niners are 3-19 in their last 22 games with the only three wins coming at the hands of the Rams.

Here’s a complete look at all the odds for the game:

Rams vs. 49ers Betting Info

Note: All odds and numbers courtesy of Oddsshark.com and are as of Thursday, September 21

Line: Rams (-3)

Percentage of Bets: 64 percent on LAR (-3)

Over/Under: 40

Percentage of Bets: 67 percent on the under

Rams vs. 49ers Preview & Prediction

Four weeks ago, we were desperate for regular season football.

Now, this is how we react:

Rams-49ers for Thursday Night Football, as if the NFL didn't have enough issues — Nekias Duncan (@NekiasNBA) September 21, 2017

If aliens landed now and gave us 72 hours to show them one good NFL game or else destroy Earth, life would hinge on 49ers-Rams & Jags-Ravens — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) September 21, 2017

When you realize tonight's Thursday Night Game is Rams vs 49ers. pic.twitter.com/q00kvbtiwP — Faux NFL Network™ (@FauxNFLnetwork) September 21, 2017

For your information, I think this will be a fascinating football game. The Niners have young players on both sides of the ball, and their offense could be more effective if it didn’t feature Brian Hoyer at the helm.

If you want an old-school football game, Thursday is your night. Both teams are at the bottom of the league in run defense through two games, and both will want to heavily involve their star running back on offense. Carlos Hyde and Todd Gurley both look like they’re on their way to bounceback seasons, and both should eclipse 100 yards rushing on Thursday.

The Rams and Jared Goff have been moving the football through two weeks, but their biggest playmaker has been silent. Sammy Watkins was supposed to be the major acquisition the Rams needed in the preseason, but he’s been targeted just seven times through two weeks. If anything it’s opened up space for Cooper Kupp, who has seven catches on twelve targets in the young season.

Expect SEC-style football on Thursday night. Some people might not like it, but it’s football the way it was intended to be played. The Niners have had the recent edge, but the Rams have the more talented defense. I expect Aaron Donald to be a menace Thursday night, and prove to be the difference in the trenches.

Prediction: Rams 16, 49ers 12