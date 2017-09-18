Rashard Higgins Fantasy Value & Waiver Wire Advice

Getty

About 72 hours ago, Rashard Higgins was a member of the Cleveland Browns practice squad. Now, he’s going to be one of the most popular waiver-wire pickups in fantasy football.

With Corey Coleman suffering a broken hand–an injury that kept him out for six weeks last year–and Kenny Britt looking more like an extra on The Walking Dead than a $32.5 million receiver, Higgins turned into Cleveland’s No. 1 option against the Ravens on Sunday, hauling in seven of his 11 targets for 95 yards.

NFL.com’s Matt Harmon provided a look at the impressive route chart:

Rashard Higgins #NextGenStats:

– 27.5% of the #Browns intended air yards

– Averaged 2.9 yards of separation on his targets Route chart 👇 pic.twitter.com/M1l0m1XMmw — Matt Harmon (@MattHarmon_BYB) September 17, 2017

No matter how you feel about Higgins from a talent standpoint, the 2016 fifth-round pick out of Colorado State clearly has a clear path to volume. After his 11 targets and seven receptions on Sunday, RB-turned-slot-receiver Duke Johnson was second (not counting Coleman or Ravens defensive backs) in both categories with six and three. Unless Josh Gordon comes walking through those doors or Britt wakes up from his never-ending nap, there isn’t much standing in the way between Higgins and a No. 1 role.

Considering the Browns are expected to be playing from behind and throwing the ball a good amount, there’s enough volume for Higgins to be considered a WR3 or flex option in PPR leagues.

All of that said, there are still some reasons not to break the bank for the 22-year-old. First, there’s a lack of upside playing in an inconsistent offense with a somewhat shaky quarterback situation. And second, this isn’t necessarily a long-term option. Coleman should be back in a little more than a month, rumors continue to circulate about Gordon’s potential return, and there are still some other guys on this roster capable of taking on a bigger role, such as the aforementioned Johnson or–deep sleeper alert–someone like Kasen Williams or Sammie Coates.

Ultimately, Higgins is a strong pickup if you need wide receiver help right now, but one performance doesn’t yet make him an all-in candidate.

Waiver Wire Advice: 8-10 percent of FAAB or use your waiver-wire pick if you’re 5th or later

