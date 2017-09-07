Rob Gronkowski Talks Emojis & New Taylor Swift With The Checkdown

Rob Gronkowski said he liked Taylor Swift’s popular single in a recent interview with The Checkdown.

“I think it’s legit. I saw the music video and it’s kinda sexy,” he said in the interview, recorded earlier this week. The video in question, Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do,” has amassed over 247 million views in eleven days.

Gronk, who is heading into his eighth NFL season, is regarded as one of, if not the, top player at his position. But after his season ended with another back surgery in December, Gronk is focused on being healthy.

When asked about his goals for this season, he emphasized how important it was for him to be on the field. Gronkowski hasn’t played a full 16-game season since 2011, his second in the NFL.

“When I take too much time away, I fiend. I gotta get back out there on the field and start making some plays and being with the guys and cracking jokes.”

Gronk also revealed one of his lesser-known food preferences in the interview, which was part of his current partnership with Tide. When discussing popular foods he dislikes, Gronk revealed that he doesn’t eat spicy foods.

“Mild salsa, I’m a mild type of guy,” Gronk stated after revealing a distaste for hot peppers. It might be the first time Gronk has ever been described as “Mild.”

