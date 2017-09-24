Robert Kraft Responds to President Trump’s NFL Comments

Getty

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has released a statement following President Donald Trump’s comments about NFL players choosing to kneel during the National Anthem.

Below are Trump’s tweets about the controversy, which seems to be gaining steam just three weeks into the 2017-2018 football season.

If a player wants the privilege of making millions of dollars in the NFL,or other leagues, he or she should not be allowed to disrespect…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

…our Great American Flag (or Country) and should stand for the National Anthem. If not, YOU'RE FIRED. Find something else to do! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

Roger Goodell of NFL just put out a statement trying to justify the total disrespect certain players show to our country.Tell them to stand! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

If NFL fans refuse to go to games until players stop disrespecting our Flag & Country, you will see change take place fast. Fire or suspend! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

…NFL attendance and ratings are WAY DOWN. Boring games yes, but many stay away because they love our country. League should back U.S. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

Below is Kraft’s response to Trump’s aforementioned tweets.

Statement from #Patriots Chairman & CEO Robert Kraft: pic.twitter.com/f5DJeK0Woj — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 24, 2017

The response from Kraft is a bit surprising since he is and has been good friends with the Trumps for years.

“When [Kraft’s wife] Myra died [in 2011], Melania [Trump] and Donald came up to the funeral in our synagogue, then they came for memorial week to visit with me. Then he called me once a week for the whole year, the most depressing year of my life when I was down and out. He called me every week to see how I was doing, invited me to things, tried to lift my spirits. He was one of five or six people that were like that. I remember that,” Kraft told Gary Myers of the New York Daily News.

During today’s Patriots game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, several players are expected to take a knee during the National Anthem. Interestingly, not one Patriots player has chosen to take a knee during the National Anthem since the protests started last season. With Trump’s latest comments and the ongoing controversy, however, many expect that today’s game will be different.

New England fans seem split on Kraft’s response to the president. Some feel as though his response was completely justified and were thrilled to see him stand up for NFL players. Others felt as though Kraft let them down in some way and that he should be more strict with his team when it comes to their respect of the flag and of the country.

Check out some of the responses below.

Wow very disappointed with Mr Kraft 👎🏻 — julia tambini 🔷 (@tambinijulianyc) September 24, 2017

They are using their platform. I'm not a huge fan of kneeling but they should absolutely NOT be punished by ownership — Boston Sports Bro (@SavageBoston) September 24, 2017