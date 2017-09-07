Roger Goodell’s Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Getty

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is closing on a five-year contract extension that would have him serve in the role until 2024, reports say.

Goodell’s contract is set to expire at the conclusion of the 2018-19 season, and Sports Business Daily‘s Daniel Kaplan said the new contract structure would include at least “a few million” extra dollars in his base salary along with “bonuses to be determined” by the league’s owners.

An extension would make Goodell, whose net worth according to CelebrityNetWorth.com is $75 million, an even richer man.

Here’s what you need to know about Goodell’s net worth:

1. Goodell’s Salary Is Around $4 Million, but He Makes More Money Through League Dealings

When Paul Tagliabue retired in 2006, Goodell was selected as the next person in line to serve as commissioner. Under Goodell’s leadership, the NFL’s annual revenue has tripled and the value of a franchise is said to be about $14 million, the New York Times reported.

The Times said that Goodell typically gets paid a base salary of about $4 million, and the remainder of his compensation comes from bonuses and other benefits.

“Goodell’s bonus is calculated in part on new business deals he brought to the league the previous year,” according to The Times.

In 2014, Goodell received $34.1 million pay because the league signed big sponsorship and broadcast deals. That number saw a slight decrease to $34 million the following year.

2. Goodell Has Had His Pay Cut in Recent Years but Has Made Over $200 Million Throughout the Past Decade

Goodell’s tax filings show that during the 2014-15 season, when multiple players were involved in domestic abuse cases, he took a pay cut of almost $1 million, CNN Money reported in 2016.

The cut in pay came after Goodell admitted he made a mistake when he was quick to suspend Baltimore Ravens running back Ray Rice for two games and only changed his suspension once a video of his domestic abuse incident came to light.

The tax filing showed that he made $35 million during the 2013-14 season, which was a big decrease from what he got paid the year prior ($44.2 million).

Since Goodell took over as commissioner, he’s made $212 million, ESPN reported. That ranks him behind Kobe Bryant and Alex Rodriguez as making the most money in professional sports since 2006.

A-Rod and Kobe are the only major-sport athletes in North America to earn more than Goodell since 2006. pic.twitter.com/3j5dLoEPju — ESPN (@espn) August 21, 2017

Goodell’s tax filings used to be readily available when the NFL classified as a not-for-profit organization, but that ended in 2015.

3. Goodell’s Made Over $200 Million Over the Past Decade

Goodell owns a number of homes around the nation, including one in Scarborough, Maine close to Black Point Inn. Goodell’s mansion is valued at $6.5 million, WJBQ 97.9 reported.

The radio station said that Goodell’s home is known to those who live in the are and it’s “been the target of quite a few harmless practical jokes.” After the New England Patriots won Super Bowl 51 in historic fashion, a fan nailed 10 deflated footballs to a telephone pole nearby his Maine home.

Incredibly passionate Pats fan did this on a telephone pole near @nflcommish home in Maine. He drives by this pole everyday. 👊🏼😂 pic.twitter.com/qiNCat5JXc — You wish you knew… (@DarlingDiatribe) February 8, 2017

Then there was the time in 2015 when a fan flew a banner over his home touting Tom Brady, whom he suspended for four games due to “Deflategate.”

new banner: New England Aerial Ads Supports Tom Brady Go Pats pic.twitter.com/8YSGMdlo2d — shalise manza young (@shalisemyoung) July 31, 2015

Because it’s no secret where the home is located, fans in the area have often stopped by to pay tribute to Goodell.

Fan Finds Goodell’s Vacation Home in Maine and Delivers a Well Deserved Message https://t.co/gh4xa5nrUL pic.twitter.com/07FeNISc7f — OffTheMonsterSports (@OTMSportsBOS) July 20, 2017

According to VirtualGlobetrotting, Goodell also owns a sprawling home in Bronxville, New York.

4. Goodell Serves on the Board of Big Brothers Big Sisters in NYC

While Goodell makes millions of dollars working as the NFL’s commissioner, he’s also tried to give back to the community.

Prior to the kick off of the 2017-18 regular season, Goodell worked with members of the Patriots organization and the University of Washington to perform community service work in Brighton, Massachusetts.

In 2012, on behalf of the NFL, Goodell donated $30 million to the National Institutes to Health, Forbes reported. Goodell said the donation was made to help player safety.

Well, it is part of our continuing effort to try to pioneer research that is going to improve the safety of our players and well beyond our players—in other sports and even beyond sports. We wanted to find the answers that we think are so important for either head injuries or long-term cognitive care. We want to make sure we are doing everything possible to get the best research. And NIH obviously is a leading institution that will pioneer that research, determine where the money is spent, help us find those answers, and make sure that it is available for everybody, just like we have done with all of our research.

In 2013, Goodell and the NFL were named the recipients of the National Football Foundation Medal for their contributions.

“The NFL and Roger Goodell have made powerful contributions to our country,” NFF President and CEO Steve Hatchell said in a statement. “Their commitment starts with improving the health and safety of the young people who play our sport, and their impact extends to countless community projects and initiatives that address a wide array of issues. We are proud to bestow our top honor on them.”

In addition to those contributions, Goodell serves on the boards of Big Brothers Big Sisters of New York City and Lawrence Hospital in Bronxville.

5. Goodell’s Career in the NFL Started in Over 30 Years Ago

Goodell is a native New Yorker, having been born in Jamestown on February 19, 1959. He graduated from Bronxville High School where he played football, basketball and baseball and attended Washington and Jefferson College in Washington, Pennsylvania. He graduated in 1981 with a degree in economics and saw his career start shortly thereafter.

Goodell obtained a position with the NFL in 1982 as part of a letter-writing campaign. He worked as an administrative intern under then-commissioner Pete Rozelle and joined the New York Jets as an intern in 1983.

In 1984, he returned to the league office and worked as an assistant in its public relations office. He received a promotion in 1987 and worked as American Football Conference President Lamar Hunt‘s assistant. That’s the first place he met Tagliabue, and he fulfilled a number of business operations roles before getting another promotion.

In December 2001, Goodell became the NFL’s Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.

Goodell was elected to serve as the NFL’s next commisioner following Tagliabue’s retirement in 2006 by a 23-8 vote over Gregg Levy.