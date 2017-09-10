Seahawks vs. Packers Odds: Point Spread, Total & Prediction

Getty

The last time the Seahawks met the Packers, the latter was ending the former’s season.

They’ll meet Sunday with a clean slate, as the Packers host Seattle on Sunday in the later set of games. It’s a homecoming of sorts for Eddie Lacy, who started his career in Green Bay before signing with Seattle in the offseason. Green Bay is a three-point favorite, but Seattle is one of the popular underdog choices this week.

Here’s a complete look at the odds and betting info, courtesy of OddsShark:

Spread: Packers (-3)

Moneyline: Packers (-165); Seahawks (+145)

Over/Under: 51

Prediction:

After the Packers ran the table to end last season, it’s easy to forget how slow they started. Matched up against a healthy Seattle defense, it looks like the Packers are one again projected to slump out of the gate.

It’s true the Packers have had the recent edge in this series, but each time, a member of the Seahawks vaunted secondary was absent. In the most recent meeting it was Earl Thomas who was missing, allowing Rodgers to tear that defense apart to the tune of 246 yards and three TD.

The Seahawks are healthy on both sides of the ball heading into 2017. Russel Wilson battled an ankle injury through most of last season, and lost his mobility in the process. Seattle is reloaded for 2017, adding Lacy to bolster a struggling run game.

The Packers aren’t the team to make moves in free agency, but they’ve made rare signings on both sides of the ball heading into this season. Martellus Bennett, brother of Seahawks DL Michael Bennett, should factor on offense, and former 49er Ahmad Brooks has signed on to the defense.

A healthy Legion of Boom is nothing to mess with. Aaron Rodgers is one of the best ever, but the Seahawks are healthy and dangerous on both sides of the ball.

Prediction: Packers 23, Seahawks 27