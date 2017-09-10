Seahawks vs. Packers: TV Channel & Start Time for Week 1

Getty

The Seahawks and Packers are familiar foes made even more familiar when they meet to open their seasons. The teams have been involved in memorable contests in recent years, but additions to both teams in the offseason has brought the teams even closer.

The Bennett brothers will stand on opposing sidelines at Lambeau, and Eddie Lacy makes his Seahawks debut against his former team.

Here’s a look at everything you need to know to watch the Week 1 opener:

Date: Sunday, September 9, 2017

Start Time: 4:15 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Location: Lambeau Field, Green Bay WI

Preview

These teams have met for some of the most memorable games over the last few years. The Fail Mary and Brandon Bostick’s onside kick are the most notable, and the Seahawks had their season ended by the Packers in the NFC Divisional round last season.

But despite the Packers’ recent success, the Seahawks can point to some flaws in the matchups. The Legion of Boom is the heart of the Seattle defense, and they’ve been missing members in each of their previous encounters with Green Bay. Last year when Thomas, Sherman and Chancellor were all playing, Seattle’s defense allowed two touchdowns and intercepted eight passes. With any of the trio sidelined, Seattle allowed 14 touchdowns and recorded three interceptions.

Then there’s Eddie Lacy. Lacy bottomed out in Green Bay, forcing the Packers to convert Ty Montgomery to full-time running back. He unceremoniously left in the offseason, only to sign with Seattle and be place on a strict diet plan. With Thomas Rawls dealing with an ankle injury, Lacy could see plenty of his former team on Sunday.