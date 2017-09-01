SEC Network Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable in 2017

Getty

Watching a live stream of the SEC Network is simple.

Users with a cable subscription can watch SEC Network content (the TV schedule can be found here) live via WatchESPN. If you have cut the cable cord, you can watch a live stream of the SEC Network via one of the following over-the-top streaming services: Sling TV, DirecTV Now or PlayStation Vue

The cheapest way to watch the SEC Network without cable is Sling TV, but each of the options offer a free trial, so you can test them out if you want to try different services.

Here’s a complete rundown of what each of these live streaming services provide, as well as how to sign up to watch the SEC Network on your computer, phone or streaming device:

Cheapest Option: Sling TV

If price is your No. 1 concern with a streaming service, there’s no doubt that Sling TV is the way to go. The basic “Sling Orange” bundle is just $20 per month, while the SEC Network is part of the “Sports Extra” add-on for another $5 per month.

Here’s a rundown of “Sling Orange” plus the “Sports Extra” add-on and how to sign up for a free trial:

Total Channels Included: 35-plus, depending on local channels available. You can find the complete channel list right here

Price: $25 per month

Extras: Watch on one different device at once; 50 hours of cloud DVR is $5 per month extra; can sign in with Sling TV credentials on WatchESPN app

Free Trial: 7 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to go to the Sling TV website

2. Click on “Watch Now 7 Days Free” and then create an account

3. Select the channel package you want. “Sling Orange” includes ESPN and ESPN 2, while the “Sports Extra” add-on includes SEC Network

4. Enter your payment information. The “Sling Orange” package costs $20 per month, while the “Sports Extra” add-on is $5 per month. If you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged

5. Go to the Sling TV website and navigate to the SEC Network channel to start watching. You can also watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app, which is free to download. A full list of compatible devices can be found here

6. Another option is to watch the SEC Network via the WatchESPN website or WatchESPN app, which is free to download. A full list of compatible devices can be found here, and wherever you watch, you’ll need to sign in using your Sling TV credentials

Most Channels + Roku Offer: DirecTV Now

The SEC Network is included in DirecTV Now’s “Just Right” bundle at $50 per month.

While that’s a steep price point compared to Sling TV’s package, it does come with some important advantages, such as a larger “cable-like” channel package, included DVR (currently in Beta stage), the ability to watch on multiple devices, and an offer for a Roku Premiere Streaming Media Player ($69.95 value) if you prepay two months.

Here’s a complete rundown of DirecTV Now’s “Just Right” bundle and how to start a free trial:

Total Channels Included: 80-plus, depending on local channels available. You can find the complete channel list right here

Price: $50 per month

Extras: Watch on two different devices at the same time; DVR is in Beta stage; can sign in with DirecTV Now credentials on WatchESPN app

Free Trial: 7 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to go to the DirecTV Now website

2. Click on “Start your free trial now” and then create an account

3. Select the channel package you want. The SEC Network is included in the “Just Right” and above packages. You can add the Roku on the next step if you want

4. Enter your payment information. The “Just Right” package costs $50 per month, while there are other options at $35, $60 or $70 per month. If you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged

5. Return to the DirecTV Now website to start watching the SEC Network on your desktop. You can also watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app, which is free to download. A complete list of compatible devices can be found here

6. Another option is to watch the SEC Network via the WatchESPN website and or the WatchESPN app, which is free to download. A full list of compatible devices can be found here, and wherever you watch, you’ll have to sign in using your DirecTV Now credentials

Most Streams at Once: PlayStation Vue

The SEC Network is included in PlayStation Vue’s “Core” bundle at $44.99. That makes it more expensive than both Sling TV, and it comes with fewer channels than DirecTV Now, but it does have some compelling advantages, as DVR is included and users can watch on five separate devices at once, which is more than any other streaming device.

Here’s a look at the “Core” bundle:

Total Channels Included: 60-plus, depending on local channels available. You can find the complete channel list here

Price: $44.99

Extras: Watch on five different devices at once; cloud DVR (restrictions with certain channels); can sign in with PlayStation Vue credentials on WatchESPN app

Free Trial: 5 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to go to the PlayStation Vue website

2. Click on “Start Free Trial” and then create an account

3. Select the channel package you want. The SEC Network is in the “Core” and above packages

4. Enter your payment information. The “Core” package costs $44.99 per month, while there are other options at $39.99, $54.99 or $74.99 per month. If you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged

5. Return to the PlayStation Vue website to start watching the SEC Network on your desktop. You can also watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the PlayStation Vue app, which is free to download. A complete list of compatible devices can be found here

6. Another option is to watch the SEC Network via the WatchESPN website or WatchESPN app, which is free to download. A full list of compatible devices can be found here, and wherever you watch, you’ll need to sign in with your PS Vue credentials