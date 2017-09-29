Sergio Aguero Injury Status: How Long Will Car Accident Keep Him Out?

Getty

News broke late Thursday that Manchester City and Argentina striker Sergio Aguero was in a car accident. Aguero was heading home from a concert when the taxi he was in crashed, and the striker suffered broken ribs.

Kun Agüero was in an accident while in a taxi in the Netherlands. Suffered rib fracture. Out for approx. two months. https://t.co/tL72SAoqj9 — Juan G. Arango (@JuanG_Arango) September 29, 2017

It’s a tough loss for Manchester City, who also lost Benjamin Mendy for extended time with a ruptured ACL.

October is just the start of City’s busy season, and now their depth will be tested. City will have a target on their back as table leaders, and must also compete in domestic cups and Champions League.

Argentina may still have Lionel Messi, but it’s terrible timing to lose Aguero. There are two major World Cup qualifiers in October, and Aguero is now guaranteed to miss both.

How long will broken ribs keep him sidelined? It really depends on the extent of the injury. Early reports have Aguero sidelined for multiple months, but it’s entirely possible for Aguero to tough through the pain should he desire to come back sooner. Adam Lallana and John Terry have both played with rib damage previously, but they both did so with the aid of injections and with considerable pain.

The most prolific scorer in Manchester City history, Aguero already has six goals in six league matches. He’s finished with at least 20 Premier League goals in three straight seasons, starting with a Golden Boot-winning 26 goal campgain in 2015.

Replacing a player with 257 club appearances won’t be easy, but Gabriel Jesus is technically the only other striker on the active roster. The 20 year old Brazilian is more than just hype, with 11 goals in 15 Premier League appearances. He’ll get his playing time now, but City have no depth at that position to keep the youngster rested.

City face Chelsea on Saturday, without both Aguero and Mendy.