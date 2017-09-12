WWE SmackDown Live Stream: How to Watch Online September 12

WWE.com

On the September 12 episode of SmackDown Live, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon makes his long-awaited return to TV to address the situation between his son Shane and Kevin Owens. Shane was suspended from SmackDown last week.

Also, AJ Styles will defend the United States Championship against Ty Dillinger, who was ambushed two weeks ago by Baron Corbin when trying to answer Styles’ U.S. Open Challenge. In addition to that, Naomi will get her rematch against Natalya for the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

SmackDown comes live on USA Network from the Thomas and Mack Ceter in Las Vegas, Nevada. The action begins at 8 p.m. Eastern and you won’t want to miss a second of it.

There are some helpful ways to watch the episode if that’s the case for you, although unfortunately there is no legal way to watch without a cable subscription. If you’ve got a cabin login, here’s what you need to do.

How to Watch ‘SmackDown’ on Your Computer

The only legal way to watch SmackDown online is through the USA Network’s official website, although this requires a cable login to use. That means you must already be a cable subscriber who receives the USA network, or you must know someone who has access to USA and is willing to let you borrow their login for this evening.

To stream via USA, head over to the network’s Livestream page and click on “sign in and watch.” Next, you’ll have to select your network and login with your cable details, and that’s about all you need to do. Once you’re successfully authenticated, you’ll be good to go when SmackDown begins at 8 p.m. Eastern.

How to Watch ‘SmackDown’ on Your Smartphone or Tablet

USA also offers a pretty nifty app that allows cable subscribers to watch live television through their phone or tablet, which is the only official, legal way to stream the show on this medium. All you have to do is download the USA Now app on your iOS or Android device and log in when prompted.

Next, you’ll have to hit the button in the top right corner of the screen, which will open a drop-down menu with the option “LIVE.” Hit that, and the same quality live stream from the website will begin playing on your device. Log in a few minutes before showtime, make some snacks, and you’re ready to see New Day get in some brand new shenanigans. The app can also be viewed on the Apple TV, Roku and the Xbox One.

Of course, a third option is just to read all the spoilers now, as details from the taping have already emerged online. The choice is yours.