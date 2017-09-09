Stanford vs. USC Odds: Point Spread, Total & Prediction

USC hosts Stanford in a primetime Pac-12 matchup. According to OddsShark, USC is favored by six points, while the over-under is set at 54.

The OddsShark computer is bullish on USC. The computer projects USC to come away with a 39.7-31.8 victory over Stanford. The computer is taking the USC to cover, and the over on the point total.

SB Nations Bill Connelly’s S&P+ projections have USC coming away with the 30.9-26.8 victory. These projections like USC to win, but Stanford against the spread.

USC entered the season as one of the title favorites, but the Trojans struggled early in their opener with Western Michigan. Sam Darnold was efficient with his throws, but threw two interceptions. Darnold did not record a touchdown in Week 1. Ronald Jones II was one of the lone bright spots in USC’s 49-31 victory.

Stanford had last week off after opening the season in Australia the week before. Stanford destroyed Rice 62-7 in their only game thus far. Keller Chryst was 14-of-24 for 253 yards and two touchdowns. There was some concern over Stanford’s running game with the loss of all-everything player Christian McCaffrey.

However, Bryce Love ended up being the story of the game with his 13 carries for 180 yards and a touchdown. Cameron Scarlett also contributed three touchdowns.

It seems USC is being favored by nearly a touchdown based on their talent level. Their play to start the season did not merit such optimism.

While Heavy expects USC to win, Stanford has enough talent to hang around. The Cardinal looked to be in mid-season form to start the year, and will cover the spread in a losing effort. Look for Darnold to get back on track, but Stanford will stay even with USC for most of the game.

Heavy’s Pick: USC 27 Stanford 24. Stanford Covers +6 Spread. Under on the Point Total.