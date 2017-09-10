Steelers vs. Browns Odds: Point Spread, Total & Prediction

Getty

The Steelers are the favorites Week One heading to Cleveland to play a young Browns team. DeShone Kizer gets his first career start, as rookies on both sides of the ball look to start a new Browns season on the right track.

The Steelers are an 8.5-point favorite, making them the biggest road favorite of the weekend.

Here’s a complete look at the odds and betting info, courtesy of OddsShark:

Spread: Steelers (-8.5)

Moneyline: Steelers (-400); Browns (+370)

Over/Under: 47

Prediction:

The Steelers have covered or pushed in three straight wins over the Browns, and are 6-3-1 against the spread over their last 10 meetings. But a new quarterback is always a gamble, and the Browns have added young talent to close the gap.

Kizer and first overall pick Myles Garrett may be formidable, but the Steelers are the class of the AFC. Le’Veon Bell returned to Pittsburgh at the perfect time, and Martavis Bryant has finally returned to one of the league’s best vertical offenses.

We’re not quite sure what the Browns offense will look like. Kizer is untested, Pryor is gone, and Duke Johnson has been working as a slot receiver. What we do know is that the Steelers will pressure Kizer often, and the rookie is in for a physical game on Sunday.

The Browns have nothing to lose. They aren’t as talented as Pittsburgh, but they’ve always been scrappy in divisional contests. It’s a lot of points to lay on the first Sunday, and I think the Browns can start the season with a tight cover.

Prediction: Steelers 27, Browns 19