How to Watch Steelers Games Live Online Without Cable in 2017

Looking to watch a live stream of Pittsburgh Steelers 2017 regular season games? There are a number of different ways to watch every game, even if you don’t have a cable subscription.

Of the Steelers’ 16 games this year, nine will be broadcast on CBS (in the Steelers’ TV markets), three on NBC (nationally televised), two on Amazon, one on Fox (in the Steelers’ TV markets) and one on ESPN (nationally televised). You can click here for the complete schedule, and here for a weekly coverage map to see if the game is in market in your area.

If the game is in your market or nationally televised:

–CBS games can be watched via CBS All Access

–The Amazon games can be watched if you have Amazon Prime

–NBC, Fox or ESPN can be watched via any of the following streaming services: Sling TV, DirecTV Now, or Fubo TV. All offer free trials, so you can test them out if you’re not sure which you want

Note that with the streaming services, CBS, NBC and Fox are live in select markets. To see what local channels are available in your area, check the following links for each service: Sling TV (“Show My Available Channels”); DirecTV Now; Fubo TV.

If the game is out of your market and isn’t nationally televised:

–You may be able to watch via NFL Sunday Ticket.

Here’s a complete rundown of all your live stream options, and how to sign up to watch the Steelers on your computer, phone or streaming device:

Cheapest Way to Watch In-Market CBS Games: CBS All-Access

If the game is being televised on CBS in your market (click here for a weekly coverage map), you can watch a live stream via CBS All Access for $5.99 per month. If you’re in the Steelers’ market, this alone will get you a live stream of nine of Pittsburgh’s games.

Here’s how to start a free trial:

1. Click here to go to the CBS All Access website

2. Click on “Try It Free” and then create an account

3. Select the subscription type you want (“Limited Commercials” is $5.99 per month and “Commercial Free” is $9.99 per month) and enter your payment information. If you cancel your subscription before the trial period ends (one week for “Limited Commercials” or two days for “Commercial Free”), you will not be charged

4. Return to the CBS All Access website to start watching CBS on your computer. You can also watch the game on your tablet or other streaming device via the CBS app

5. You can only watch NFL games on CBS on your phone via the NFL Mobile app, and only if you’re a Verizon customer

Cheapest Option for CBS, NBC, Fox, & ESPN: Fubo TV + Sling TV

A current deal with Fubo TV makes it the cheapest way to get CBS, NBC and Fox (and NFL Network), while Sling TV’s “Orange” package can be added to get ESPN.

Together, they’ll cost $39.99 per month, but it could be even cheaper if you go with Fubo TV for the season and add Sling TV on a free trial for the Steelers’ lone ESPN game.

Here’s a rundown of both:

Fubo TV

CBS (check if it’s live in your city), NBC (check if it’s live in your city), Fox (check if it’s live in your city) and NFL Network are all included with Fubo TV, which is normally $34.99 per month but is currently offering a deal that allows users to sign up for $19.99 per month for the first two months. You can sign up for the deal anytime before September 30.

Here’s the rundown of Fubo TV’s bundle:

Total Channels Included: 67 (You can find the complete channel list here)

Price: $19.99 per month for first two months if you sign up before September 30; $34.99 per month after that

Extras: Watch on two different devices at once; 30 hours of DVR is included

Free Trial: 7 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to sign up and launch your free trial. You’ll need to enter your credit card information when signing up, but if you cancel your subscription before the trial ends, you won’t be charged

2. Return to the Fubo website to watch CBS, NBC, Fox or NFL Network on your computer. You can also watch on your tablet or streaming device via the Fubo app, which is free to download. A full list of compatible devices can be found here

3. You can only watch NFL games on your phone via the NFL Mobile app, and only if you’re a Verizon customer

Sling TV

ESPN and ESPN 2 are both included in Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” bundle at $20 per month.

Here’s a rundown of the “Sling Orange” bundle, and how to sign up for a free trial:

Total Channels Included: 25-plus, depending on local channels available. You can find the complete channel list right here

Price: $20 per month

Extras: Watch on one different device at once; 50 hours of cloud DVR is $5 per month extra; can sign in with Sling TV credentials on WatchESPN app

Free Trial: 7 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to go to the Sling TV website

2. Click on “Watch Now 7 Days Free” and then create an account

3. Select the channel package you want. “Sling Orange” includes ESPN and ESPN 2

4. Enter your payment information. The “Sling Orange” package costs $20 per month. If you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged

5. Return to the Sling TV website and navigate to the channel you want and start watching. You can also watch on your tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app, which is free to download. A full list of compatible devices can be found here

6. You can only watch NFL games on your phone via the NFL Mobile app, and only if you’re a Verizon customer

More Markets for NBC & Fox: DirecTV Now

NBC (check if it’s live in your city), Fox (check if it’s live in your city) and ESPN are all included in DirecTV Now’s “Live a Little” bundle at $35 per month, while CBS will be added soon and NFL Network is not available.

While it’s a slightly more expensive price point, it does have local channels live in more cities than Fubo or Sling, making it the better option for some people in smaller markets. For example, NBC is available live in Pittsburgh via DirecTV Now, but not via Fubo or Sling.

Here’s a complete rundown of DirecTV Now’s “Live a Little” bundle and how to start a free trial:

Total Channels Included: 60-plus, depending on local channels available. You can find the complete channel list right here

Price: $35 per month

Extras: Watch on two different devices at the same time; DVR is in Beta stage; can sign in to WatchESPN app with DirecTV Now credentials

Free Trial: 7 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to go to the DirecTV Now website

2. Click on “Start your free trial now” and then create an account

3. Select the channel package you want. All bundles include NBC, Fox and ESPN, with CBS coming soon

4. Enter your payment information. The “Live a Little” package costs $35 per month, while there are other options at $50, $60 or $70 per month. If you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged

5. Return to the DirecTV Now website to start watching NBC, Fox or ESPN on your desktop. You can also watch on your tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app, which is free to download. A complete list of compatible devices can be found here

6. You can only watch NFL games on your phone via the NFL Mobile app, and only if you’re a Verizon customer

Amazon Prime for November 16 and December 25 Games

The Steelers’ Week 11 (vs. Titans) and 16 (at Texans) games will both be streamed live on Amazon. To watch, you simply need a subscription to Amazon Prime or Amazon Prime Video.

If you already have an Amazon Prime or Amazon Prime Video account, head to Amazon’s website to watch on your computer. If you want to watch on your tablet or streaming device, you can watch via the Amazon Video app

If you don’t have Amazon Prime, you can click here to start a free trial of Amazon Prime Video, or here to start a free trial of Amazon Prime. Prime Video costs $8.99 per month, and regular Prime costs $10.99 per month, but both come with a free 30-day trial.

Once signed up, you can then return to Amazon’s website to watch the game on your computer. You can also watch via your tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

Watch on Your Phone: NFL Mobile

Streaming of in-market and prime-time games on smartphones is available to Verizon wireless customers, who can watch for free via the NFL Mobile app, which is free to download in the following locations:

App Store

Google Play Store

Microsoft App Store

If Games Are Out of Your Market

Desktop

If the game is not on in your market, and it’s not nationally televised, the only options to watch live are from DirecTV. If you’re a DirecTV subscriber with a package that includes NFL Sunday Ticket, you can stream the game via the DirecTV website. NFL Sunday Ticket is included in the DirecTV Choice package (and every package above that), and you can click here to sign up.

If you don’t have cable or DirecTV, you may be eligible for SundayTicket.TV, an online streaming service that costs $69.99 per month for the first four months and allows you to watch all out-of-market games broadcast on CBS and Fox. SundayTicket.TV is available for people who live in residences that can’t get satellite (apartments, condos, etc.), as well as residents of San Francisco, Philadelphia and New York City. You can click here to see if you’re eligible and sign up.

Finally, most college students may watch out-of-market games via SundayTicket U for $24.99 per month. You can click here to sign up.

Tablet & Other Devices

If you have any of the above Sunday Ticket packages, you can watch out of market games on tablet and other streaming devices via the NFL Sunday Ticket app, which is free to download in the following locations:

App Store (or Apple TV)

Google Play Store

Microsoft App Store (or Xbox One)

Roku

Xbox One

PlayStation 4

You can click here for a complete list of compatible devices

Watch on Demand: NFL Game Pass

Desktop

If you’re fine watching the games on demand, another option is NFL Game Pass Domestic, which allows you to watch replays of every NFL game for a fee of $99.99 for the season. No live games are available under this service, but you’ll be able to watch them shortly after their conclusion.

Mobile & Other Devices

NFL Game Pass Domestic subscribers can watch a replay of the game on mobile and other streaming devices via the NFL Mobile app, which can be downloaded for free in the following locations:

App Store (or Apple TV)

Google Play Store

Microsoft App Store (or Xbox One)

PlayStation 4

If You’re Outside the United States & Mexico

Desktop

If you’re not in the United States, surrounding territories, or Mexico, you can watch NFL games via NFL Game Pass International. The cost of the package depends on which country you’re in, and you can visit the website for more details.

Mobile & Other Devices

If you have a GamePass International account, you can watch the game on your mobile or tablet device via the NFL Mobile app, which can be downloaded for free in the following locations:

App Store (or Apple TV)

Google Play Store

Microsoft App Store (or Xbox One)

PlayStation 4