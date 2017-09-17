How to Watch ‘Sunday Night Football’ Live Stream Without Cable in 2017

Getty

Looking to watch a live stream of “Sunday Night Football” at any point during the 2017 season? There are a handful of different options, even if you don’t have a cable subscription.

Games are broadcast nationally on NBC. While those with a cable log-in can watch the game via NBC Sports Live, people who have cut the cable cord–or are looking to do so–can watch a live stream of NBC via an over-the-top streaming service, which provides access to a handful of channels for a monthly fee.

With the rising popularity of these services, there are a number to choose from: Sling TV, DirecTV Now, Fubo TV or PlayStation Vue. They have different pros and cons, but each offers a free trial, so you can test them all out.

Note that with all of these services, NBC is only live in select markets. To see if NBC is available in your city, check the following links for each service: Sling TV (“Show My Available Channels”); DirecTV Now; Fubo TV; PlayStation Vue (Click the city in the top right to enter your zip code).

Here’s a complete rundown of what each of these live streaming services provide, as well as how to sign up to watch SNF on your computer, phone or streaming device:

Cheapest Option: Fubo TV

NBC (live in select markets) is included with Fubo TV, which is currently being offered for $19.99 per month for the first two months, and $34.99 per month after that.

Here’s the rundown of Fubo TV’s bundle:

Total Channels Included: 70 (You can find the complete channel list here)

Price: $19.99 per month for first two months if you sign up before September 30; $34.99 per month after that

Extras: Watch on two different devices at once; 30 hours of DVR is included

Free Trial: 7 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to sign up and launch your free trial. You’ll need to enter your credit card information when signing up, but if you cancel your subscription before the trial ends, you won’t be charged

2. Return to the Fubo website to watch NBC on your computer. You can also watch the game on your tablet or streaming device via the Fubo app, which is free to download. A full list of compatible devices can be found here

3. You can only watch NFL games on NBC on your phone via the NFL Mobile app, and only if you’re a Verizon customer

Cheapest Long-Term Option: Sling TV

While Fubo TV is the cheapest current option for the first two months, Sling TV is the cheapest if you intend to keep your streaming service long term, as NBC (live in select markets) is included in the “Sling Blue” package for $25 per month.

Here’s a rundown of “Sling Blue” and how to sign up for a free trial:

Total Channels Included: 35-plus, depending on local channels available. You can find the complete channel list right here

Price: $25 per month

Extras: Watch on one different device at once; 50 hours of cloud DVR is $5 per month extra

Free Trial: 7 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to go to the Sling TV website

2. Click on “Watch Now 7 Days Free” and then create an account

3. Select the channel package you want. “Sling Blue” includes NBC

4. Enter your payment information. The “Sling Blue” package costs $25 per month. If you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged

5. Go to the Sling TV website and navigate to NBC to start watching. You can also watch on your tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app, which is free to download. A full list of compatible devices can be found here

6. You can only watch NFL games on NBC on your phone via the NFL Mobile app, and only if you’re a Verizon customer

Most Markets: DirecTV Now

NBC (live in select markets) is included in DirecTV Now’s “Live a Little” bundle at $35 per month.

While it’s a more expensive price point, it does come with some important advantages, such as a larger “cable-like” channel package, more available live markets, and an offer for a Roku Premiere Streaming Media Player ($69.95 value) if you prepay two months.

Here’s a complete rundown of DirecTV Now’s “Live a Little” bundle and how to start a free trial:

Total Channels Included: 60-plus, depending on local channels available. You can find the complete channel list right here

Price: $35 per month

Extras: Watch on two different devices at the same time; DVR is in Beta stage

Free Trial: 7 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to go to the DirecTV Now website

2. Click on “Start your free trial now” and then create an account

3. Select the channel package you want. All bundles include NBC. You can add the Roku on the next step if you want

4. Enter your payment information. The “Live a Little” package costs $35 per month, while there are other options at $50, $60 or $70 per month. If you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged

5. Return to the DirecTV Now website to start watching NBC on your desktop. You can also watch on your tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app, which is free to download. A complete list of compatible devices can be found here

6. You can only watch NFL games on NBC on your phone via the NFL Mobile app, and only if you’re a Verizon customer

Most Streams at Once: PlayStation Vue

NBC (select markets) is included in PlayStation Vue’s “Access” bundle at $39.99. That makes it the most expensive option for NBC, but it does have some compelling advantages, as DVR is included and users can watch on five separate devices at once, which is more than any other streaming device.

Here’s a look at the “Access” bundle:

Total Channels Included: 40-plus, depending on local channels available. You can find the complete channel list here

Price: $39.99 per month

Extras: Watch on five different devices at once; cloud DVR (restrictions with certain channels)

Free Trial: 5 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to go to the PlayStation Vue website

2. Click on “Start Free Trial” and then create an account

3. Select the channel package you want. All options include NBC

4. Enter your payment information. The “Access” package costs $39.99 per month, while there are other options at $44.99, $54.99 or $74.99 per month. If you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged

5. Return to the PlayStation Vue website to start watching NBC on your desktop. You can also watch on your tablet or streaming device via the PlayStation Vue app, which is free to download. A complete list of compatible devices can be found here

6. You can only watch NFL games on NBC on your phone via the NFL Mobile app, and only if you’re a Verizon customer

Watch on Your Phone: NFL Mobile

Streaming of prime-time games on smartphones is only available to Verizon wireless customers, who can watch for free via the NFL Mobile app, which is free to download in the following locations:

App Store

Google Play Store

Microsoft App Store

Watch on Demand: NFL Game Pass

Desktop

If you’re fine watching the game on demand, another option is NFL Game Pass Domestic, which allows you to watch replays of every NFL game for a fee of $99.99 for the season. No live games are available under this service, but you’ll be able to watch shortly after the conclusion.

Mobile & Other Devices

NFL Game Pass Domestic subscribers can watch a replay of the game on mobile and other streaming devices via the NFL Mobile app, which can be downloaded for free in the following locations:

App Store (or Apple TV)

Google Play Store

Microsoft App Store (or Xbox One)

PlayStation 4

If You’re Outside the United States & Mexico

Desktop

If you’re not in the United States, surrounding territories, or Mexico, you can watch the game via NFL Game Pass International. The cost of the package depends on which country you’re in, and you can visit the website for more details.

Mobile & Other Devices

If you have a GamePass International account, you can watch the game on your mobile or tablet device via the NFL Mobile app, which can be downloaded for free in the following locations:

App Store (or Apple TV)

Google Play Store

Microsoft App Store (or Xbox One)

PlayStation 4