Take a Knee: NFL Players Protest President Donald Trump

Many NFL players take a knee during the national anthem of the 1.pm. ET games. Players, coaches, and all league staff have protested President Donald Trump’s comments on Twitter and in Alabama Friday night.
Most Recently, Trump Tweeted:
Trump’s Attack on Football
President Trump Friday attacked pro football players who don’t stand during the national anthem – and urged team owners to remove those silent protesters from the field at a campaign rally in Huntsville on Friday, according to the NY Post.
He continued, saying that he wishes NFL suits would take a harder stance against players who take a knee during the national anthem.
Trump said, “Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners when someone disrespects our flag to say, `Get that son of a bitch off the field right now! Out. He’s fired! He’s fired!”
#TakeAKnee Trend on Twitter:
