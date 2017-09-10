Tarik Cohen Fantasy Value: Bears RB Has Impressive Debut

Getty

The best part of fantasy football is when an unknown player rises from the depths of waivers to become fantasy football legend. Last year, Jay Ajayi started the season as a healthy scratch. He was a top-20 pick heading into the season. These things happen overnight.

So when a player like Tarik Cohen is spinning and juking all over the Atlanta Falcons defense, you get that feeling that he could become one of those players.

Look at this speed:

Le rookie Tarik Cohen se régale #gobears pic.twitter.com/bvR4G4EoHy — NFL France (@FirstDownFR) September 10, 2017

Second-year starter Jordan Howard is still heavily involved, but it’s clear that the Bears are making a concerted effort to get Cohen the football. Cohen caught all four of his targets in the first half, and jumpstarted a TD drive with a 46-yard run.

This situation closely mirrors, coincidentally, the Freeman/Coleman split in Atlanta. Freeman is the undisputed lead back, but Coleman gets a large amount of touches due to sheer explosiveness.

From a fantasy perspective, it’s definitely worth giving Cohen a look. He’s definitely not owned in your league, and could be a great PPR contributor this season.

In smaller leagues, especially with standard scoring, it may not be worth adding Cohen. But if Jordan Howard were to get injured, Cohen could become one of the most coveted backs in the league.