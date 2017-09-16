How to Watch TCU Football Online Without Cable in 2017

Getty

Looking to watch a live stream of TCU football games in 2017? There are a handful of ways to watch every game, even if you don’t have a cable subscription.

Worth noting before we get into the different options: The Horned Frogs’ games this season will be televised on either ABC, Fox, Fox Sports 1, ESPN, ESPN 2 or ESPN U. You can click here for their complete schedule.

If you don’t have cable, all of these channels can be watched live via the following over-the-top streaming services: Sling TV, Fubo TV, DirecTV Now or PlayStation Vue

The cheapest way to watch every TCU football game is to pair Sling TV’s Orange package with Fubo TV, but all of the options offer a free trial, so you can test them out if you want to try different services.

Here’s a complete rundown of what each of these live streaming services provide, as well as how to sign up to watch TCU football on your phone, tablet or streaming device:

Cheapest Option for Every Game: Sling TV + Fubo TV

Because of a current deal for Fubo TV, the cheapest way to get ABC, ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPN U Fox, and FS1 is actually getting both Fubo (for the Fox channels) and Sling TV (for the ABC and ESPN channels). Together, they’ll cost $44.99 per month.

Here’s a rundown of both:

Sling TV

ESPN and ESPN 2 are both included in Sling TV’s “Sling Orange bundle at $20 per month and ESPN U is in the “Sports Extra” add-on for $5 per month, while ABC games can be watched on ESPN 3 via WatchESPN by signing in with your Sling TV credentials.

Here’s a rundown of the “Sling Orange” plus “Sports Extra” bundle and how to sign up for a free trial:

Total Channels Included: 35-plus, depending on local channels available. You can find the complete channel list right here

Price: $25 per month

Extras: Watch on one different device at once; 50 hours of cloud DVR is $5 per month extra; can sign in with Sling TV credentials on WatchESPN app

Free Trial: 7 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to go to the Sling TV website

2. Click on “Watch Now 7 Days Free” and then create an account

3. Select the channel package you want. “Sling Orange” includes ESPN and ESPN 2, while the “Sports Extra” add-on includes ESPN U

4. Enter your payment information. If you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged

5. If the game is on ESPN, ESPN 2 or ESPN U, go to the Sling TV website and navigate to the channel you want and start watching. You can also watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app, which is free to download. A full list of compatible devices can be found here

6. If the game is on ABC, go to the WatchESPN website and sign in with your Sling TV credentials to watch the broadcast. You can also watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the WatchESPN app, which is free to download. A full list of compatible devices can be found here

Fubo TV

Fox (live in select markets) and Fox Sports 1 are both included with Fubo TV, which is normally $34.99 per month but is currently being offered for $19.99 per month for the first two months.

Here’s the rundown of Fubo TV’s bundle:

Total Channels Included: 70 (You can find the complete channel list here)

Price: $19.99 per month for first two months; $34.99 per month after that

Extras: Watch on two different devices at once; 10 DVR spots for free

Free Trial: 7 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to sign up and launch your free trial. You’ll need to enter your credit card information when signing up, but if you cancel your subscription before the trial ends, you won’t be charged

2. Return to the Fubo website to watch Fox or Fox Sports 1 on your computer. You can also watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Fubo app, which is free to download. A full list of compatible devices can be found here

Most Channels: DirecTV Now

ABC (live in select markets), Fox (live in select markets), Fox Sports 1, ESPN, ESPN 2 and ESPN U are all included in DirecTV Now’s “Just Right” bundle at $50 per month, while ABC games can also be watched on ESPN 3 via WatchESPN by signing in with your DirecTV Now credentials.

While it’s more expensive than the first option, it does come with some important advantages, such as a larger “cable-like” channel package, included DVR (currently in Beta stage), the ability to watch on multiple devices, and an offer for a Roku Premiere Streaming Media Player ($69.95 value) if you prepay two months.

Here’s a complete rundown of DirecTV Now’s “Just Right” bundle and how to start a free trial:

Total Channels Included: 80-plus, depending on local channels available. You can find the complete channel list right here

Price: $50 per month

Extras: Watch on two different devices at the same time; DVR is in Beta stage; can sign in with DirecTV Now credentials on WatchESPN app

Free Trial: 7 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to go to the DirecTV Now website

2. Click on “Start your free trial now” and then create an account

3. Select the channel package you want. You can add the Roku on the next step if you want

4. Enter your payment information. The “Live a Little” bundle is $35 per month, while the “Just Right” package costs $50 per month. There are also other options at $60 or $70 per month. If you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged

5. If the game is on ABC (if it’s live in your market), Fox, FS1, ESPN, ESPN 2 or ESPN U, return to the DirecTV Now website to start watching on your desktop. You can also watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app, which is free to download. A complete list of compatible devices can be found here

6. If the game is on ABC but ABC isn’t live in your market, go to the WatchESPN website and sign in with your Sling TV credentials to watch the ESPN 3 broadcast. You can also watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the WatchESPN app, which is free to download. A full list of compatible devices can be found here

Most Streams at Once: PlayStation Vue

ABC (live in select markets), Fox (live in select markets), Fox Sports 1, ESPN, ESPN 2 and ESPN U are included in PlayStation Vue’s “Core” bundle at $44.99 per month, while ABC games can also be watched via WatchESPN by signing in with your PS Vue credentials.

Its more expensive than the Sling + Fubo bundle, and it doesn’t have as many channels as DirecTV Now, but it does have some compelling advantages, as DVR is included and users can watch on five separate devices at once, which is more than any other streaming device.

Here’s a look at the “Core” bundle:

Total Channels Included: 60-plus, depending on local channels available. You can find the complete channel list here

Price: $44.99 per month

Extras: Watch on five different devices at once; cloud DVR (restrictions with certain channels); can sign in with PlayStation Vue credentials on WatchESPN app

Free Trial: 5 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to go to the PlayStation Vue website

2. Click on “Start Free Trial” and then create an account

3. Select the channel package you want

4. Enter your payment information. The “Access” package is $39.99 per month, while the “Core” package costs $44.99 per month. There are also other options at $54.99 or $74.99 per month. If you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged

5. If the game is on ABC (if it’s live in your market), Fox, FS1, ESPN, ESPN 2 or ESPN U, return to the PlayStation Vue website to start watching on your desktop. You can also watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the PlayStation Vue app, which is free to download. A complete list of compatible devices can be found here

6. If the game is on ABC but ABC isn’t live in your market, go to the WatchESPN website and sign in with your Sling TV credentials to watch the broadcast. You can also watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the WatchESPN app, which is free to download. A full list of compatible devices can be found here