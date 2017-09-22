TCU vs. Oklahoma State Odds: Point Spread, Total & Prediction

Getty

TCU heads to Stillwater to take on Oklahoma State in a major Big 12 matchup. According to OddsShark, Oklahoma State is favored by 12.5 points, and the over-under is set at 71.5 points.

Both teams have performed well against the spread this season. Oklahoma State is a perfect 3-0 against the spread, while TCU is 2-1. TCU has hit both the over and under once. Two of Oklahoma State’s three games have hit the over.

The OddsShark computer likes the Cowboys chances of winning comfortably. The OddsShark computer is projecting a 46.2-29.8 Oklahoma State victory. The computer is picking Oklahoma State to cover the spread, and the over on the point total.

SB Nation’s S&P+ projections like Oklahoma State, but the data shows a much closer contest. The projections have Oklahoma state winning by 4.7 points.

TCU has looked good to start the season. The Horned Frogs have notched wins against both SMU and Arkansas.

Oklahoma State has looked nothing short of dominant to begin the season. The Cowboys dropped 59 points in their 38-point blowout win over Pittsburgh.

Quarterback Mason Rudolph leads one of the most explosive offenses in the nation. Rudolph has already thrown for 1,135 yards, 11 touchdowns and one interception. He is completing a blistering 72.3 percent of his passes. Rudolph has plenty of weapons to throw to including star receiver James Washington.

Oklahoma State has won five of the last six matchups against TCU. Look for more of the same this week. Oklahoma State’s defense should be able force Kenny Hill into making poor decisions that lead to turnovers.

We do expect TCU to hang around in a closer-than-Vegas expects type game. Rudolph and the Oklahoma State offense will continue to roll, but this one will be much more difficult than any game Oklahoma State has played this season.

Heavy’s Pick: Oklahoma State 34 TCU 27. TCU Covers +12.5 Spread. Under on the Point Total.