Tennessee vs. Georgia Tech Odds: Point Spread, Total & Prediction

Tennessee takes on Georgia Tech in the final college football game of Week 1. According to OddsShark, Tennessee is favored by 3 points, and the over-under is set at 55.5 points.

While the game is technically a neutral site contest, it is being played at the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium in downtown Atlanta, just miles away from the Georgia Tech campus.

The OddsShark computer likes Tennessee to get the win. The computer projects a 36.6-31.2 Tennessee victory. The computer is taking Tennessee to cover the spread, and the over on the point total.

The two teams are virtually even in SB Nation’s Bill Connelly’s S&P+ Rankings. Tennessee is ranked 25th, and Georgia Tech is right behind them at 28th.

The S&P+ computers see this game as a toss up. The computers project a narrow 30.8-29.2 Tennessee victory.

Part of the reason the game is so close is the uncertainty on both sides. Neither team has named a starting quarterback. For Tennessee, Quinten Dormady and Jarrett Guarantano have been fighting for the starting position. According to 247 Sports, Dormady is expected to get the start tonight for the Vols.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, there are four Georgia Tech quarterbacks fighting for the position. Matthew Jordan, TaQuon Marshall, Lucas Johnson and Jay Jones are all fighting to start tonight.

The Yellow Jackets received a huge blow a few weeks ago when running back Dedrick Mills was dismissed from the team. Mills had a standout freshman season, and was expected to be a big part of the Georgia Tech run game.

While a home underdog is always tempting, Tennessee has enough firepower returning that we’re siding with the Vols. Look for Jauan Jennings to have a breakout season, and get started with a good outing against Georgia Tech.

It won’t be a route, but look for Tennessee to hold off Georgia Tech in the fourth quarter.

Heavy’s Pick: Tennessee 27 Georgia Tech 21. Tennessee Cover -3 Spread. Under on the Point Total.