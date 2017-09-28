Texas vs. Iowa State Odds: Point Spread, Total & Prediction

Getty

Texas takes on Iowa State in a Thursday night Big 12 matchup. According to OddsShark, Texas is a five-point road favorite against Iowa State. The over-under is set at 61 points.

Both teams have performed well against the spread to start the season. The Longhorns are 2-1 against the spread while the Cyclones are 2-0-1.

The OddsShark computer likes Texas to win the game. The computer is projecting a 35.4-30.4 Texas victory. This would result in a push against the spread, and over on the point total.

SB Nation’s S&P+ computer projections like Texas to win, but Iowa State to cover the spread. The computer projects a 34.5-30.5 Texas victory.

Texas is nearly two weeks removed from an emotional loss at USC. The Longhorns head to Ames which has traditionally been a dangerous place to play mid-week night games. The Longhorns have lost two of their first three games, with the lone win coming against San Jose State.

Dallas News’ Chuck Carlton reports fans can expect to see all three Texas quarterbacks tonight. This is not exactly a ringing endorsement for the Longhorns. Shane Buechele has been battling a shoulder injury, but is expected to play tonight.

Iowa State is 2-1 with wins over Northern Iowa and Akron. Their only loss came against a solid Iowa team who defeated the Cyclones in overtime. Veteran wide receiver Allen Lazard has not had the yardage totals over the last two weeks fans have come to expect. Despite less than 50 yards receiving in each of the last two weeks, Lazard has managed to find the end zone three times.

With the uncertainty on the Texas offense, the under is the smart play on the point total. Ultimately, we think Texas does just enough to get a win, but like Iowa State to cover the spread in what could be an ugly contest.

Heavy’s Pick: Texas 24 Iowa State 21. Iowa State Covers +5 Spread. Under on Point Total.