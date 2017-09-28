How to Watch ‘Thursday Night Football’ Live Stream Without Cable in 2017

Getty

Looking to watch a live stream of “Thursday Night Football” at any point during the 2017 season? These games, which will be broadcast on a combination of Amazon, NFL Network, CBS and NBC, can be watched online a handful of different ways.

For the 11 games live via Amazon Prime: You can watch any of them right here with an Amazon Prime account, or if you don’t have an account, you can click here to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime.

For the games on CBS (full schedule): You can watch a live stream via CBS All Access

For the games on CBS, NBC or NFL Network (full schedule): You can watch a live stream via Fubo TV.

You can sign up for a free trial and start watching via the above links, or you can read on for a more thorough breakdown of what each service includes and how to sign up:

Games on Amazon

If You Have Amazon Prime

If you want to watch on your computer, you can click here to start watching.

If you want to watch via your Amazon Fire TV or Fire TV stick, just click on the “Thursday Night Football” banner at the top of the home page on your device. If you want to watch via a tablet or different streaming device, you can do so via the the Amazon Video app, which is free to download. You can click here for a complete list of compatible devices.

Note that watching on your phone is limited to the NFL Mobile app, and only if you’re a Verizon customer.

If You Don’t Have Amazon Prime

With Amazon Prime, there are a number of different free trials you can sign up for that will allow you to watch the games:

Amazon Prime Video: The cheapest monthly option, it costs $8.99 per month and includes unlimited streaming of Amazon’s movies, TV shows and specific NFL games. You can click here to sign up for a free 30-day trial

Amazon Prime: In addition to unlimited streaming of Amazon’s movies, TV shows and NFL games, you get things like free two-day shipping, music streaming and access to Amazon’s library of E-books. Pricing options are either $10.99 per month or $99 per year, and you can click here to start a free trial

Amazon Prime Student: If you’re a student, you can sign up for Amazon Prime Student. It’s the same as Amazon Prime but comes with a six-month free trial. You can click here to sign up

Once you’ve signed up, you can click here to start watching on your desktop, or you can watch on your tablet or streaming device via an Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV stick, or the Amazon Video app, which is free to download. You can click here for a complete list of compatible devices.

Note that watching on your phone is limited to the NFL Mobile app, and only if you’re a Verizon customer.

Games on CBS: CBS All-Access

For the games that are being televised on CBS, you can watch a live stream via CBS All Access for $5.99 per month.

Here’s how to start a free trial:

1. Click here to go to the CBS All Access website

2. Click on “Try It Free” and then create an account

3. Select the subscription type you want (“Limited Commercials” is $5.99 per month and “Commercial Free” is $9.99 per month) and enter your payment information. If you cancel your subscription before the trial period ends (one week for “Limited Commercials” or two days for “Commercial Free”), you will not be charged

4. Return to the CBS All Access website to start watching CBS on your computer. You can also watch on your tablet or other streaming device via the CBS app

5. You can only watch NFL games on CBS on your phone via the NFL Mobile app, and only if you’re a Verizon customer

Games on CBS, NBC or NFL Network: Fubo TV

CBS (live in select markets), NBC (live in select markets) and NFL Network are all included with Fubo TV, which is normally $34.99 per month but is currently offering a deal that allows users to sign up for $19.99 per month for the first two months.

Here’s the rundown of Fubo TV’s bundle:

Total Channels Included: 71 (You can find the complete channel list here)

Price: $19.99 per month for first two months; $34.99 per month after that

Extras: Watch on two different devices at once; 30 hours of DVR is included

Free Trial: 7 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to sign up and launch your free trial. You’ll need to enter your credit card information when signing up, but if you cancel your subscription before the trial ends, you won’t be charged

2. Return to the Fubo website to watch CBS, NBC, Fox or NFL Network on your computer. You can also watch on your tablet or streaming device via the Fubo app, which is free to download. A full list of compatible devices can be found here

3. You can only watch NFL games on your phone via the NFL Mobile app, and only if you’re a Verizon customer

If You’re Outside the United States & Mexico

Desktop

If you’re not in the United States, surrounding territories, or Mexico, you can watch NFL games via NFL Game Pass International. The cost of the package depends on which country you’re in, and you can visit the website for more details.

Mobile & Other Devices

If you have a GamePass International account, you can watch the game on your mobile or tablet device via the NFL Mobile app, which can be downloaded for free in the following locations:

App Store (or Apple TV)

Google Play Store

Microsoft App Store (or Xbox One)

PlayStation 4