Video: Toddler Struck In Face By Todd Frazier’s Foul Ball ‘Is Doing Okay’

Yankees third baseman Todd Frazier and each attendee feared the worst as a line-drive foul ball hit a toddler sitting in the front section behind third base at Yankees Stadium, on Wednesday. ESPN reports that this young girl was hit directly in the face by the baseball and was hospitalized at Columbia Presbyterian Hospital.

She is reportedly doing okay.

Child gets hit by a foul ball at Yankees game. The players' reactions say it all. pic.twitter.com/YIyaBJq7tT — Jordan Heck (@JordanHeckFF) September 20, 2017

Good news: Yankees manager Joe Girardi said stadium security told him the little girl “is doing okay” after getting hit in the face. — Jordan Heck (@JordanHeckFF) September 20, 2017

Brian Dozier calls for mandatory protective netting after Yankee Stadium foul ball hits young fan. https://t.co/Ggyk1zVixe — Mike Berardino (@MikeBerardino) September 20, 2017

“It’s all about safety,” Minnesota Twins second baseman Brian Dozier said after the game. “We need nets or don’t put kids down there [to field level].”

I would hate for it to take someone dying for MLB to extend the netting. It shouldn't reach that point. MLB needs to think about safety. — Delia Enriquez (@dfiregirl4) September 20, 2017

.@MLB made it policy to extend netting back in Dec. 2015. But it was only a recommendation, not a mandate. https://t.co/8e5MofJuEQ — Henry Williams (@digitalhen) September 20, 2017

