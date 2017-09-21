Top 10 Best Cornhole Bags: Weatherproof, Official & Cheap

The game of Cornhole is quickly becoming America’s Pastime — well at least when it comes to parties and tailgates across the country. Trying to sink that bag into the target is quite addicting — and tons of fun, of course.

But back to those bags, they don’t last forever. Whether they get lost, torn open, or eaten by critters (yes, the ones filled with corn will become food for animals if you leave them outside), you’re going to need new ones eventually. Luckily, there is no shortage of companies who produce cornhole bags and we’ve produced a list below of some of the best and most popular ones.

There are a few kinds of cornhole bags to consider. If you’re buying them for official league play, according to the American Cornhole Association, the regulation bags are filled with two cups of feed corn. As for size, the bags should be square, measuring six inches by six inches and weighing between 14 and 16 ounces. There are also official size and weight bags stuffed with plastic pellets, which tend to make the bag a bit more durable. Actually, the ACA has been allowing the use of plastic pellet bags recently due to a feedcorn shortage.

Either way, you’re not going to spend more than $30 — and most cases $20 — for a complete set, which is eight total bags (four in a specific color for one team and another four in a different color for the other team).

So keep reading below to see some of the most popular and highest rated cornhole bags available.

1. Weather Resistant Cornhole Bean Bags Set of 8 by Play Platoon

The Cornhole Bean Bags Set of 8 (4 per each color) by Play Platoon are weather-resistant and waterproof so you can play in the rain, sleet, and snow, if you so desire. I mean, if there’s a challenge, you need to accept it. Filled with sand and made of a strong, double-stitched material, you can expect long-lasting durability, which means hours of fun for all ages. And the included handy mesh carrying bag makes it easy to transport them wherever you need to go to play. They are available in 6 different color schemes — Yellow & Black (shown), Orange & Black, Red & Black, Red & Grey, Silver & Black, and Stars & Stripes — and come with a lifetime replacement guarantee from Play Platoon.

Price: $15.95 (60 percent off MSRP)

2. Weather Resistant Cornhole Bags (Set of 8) by SC Cornhole

SC Cornhole is one of the leaders of game equipment in the business and their bags are one of the most popular on the market. Official size at 6 by 6 inches and between 14 and 16 ounces, the bags are made of very durable duck canvas and can withstand the rigors of playing on any surface, including concrete and gravel. Not only that, but they’re also weather-resistant and filled with recycled plastic pellets, so a little rain isn’t going to put a damper on your fun. Available in 35 color combinations (Red & Blue is shown above), SC Cornhole also provides a 1-year guarantee.

Price: $28.97

3. Weather Resistant Cornhole Bags (Set of 4) by SC Cornhole

These Cornhole Bags are also from SC Cornhole Games and essentially the same exact ones above, except these come in sets of 4. So if you don’t need a complete set of 8, which would be 4 per team, then this set is probably what you need. About half the price, these are also weather-resistant and made of highly durable duck canvas and filled with recycled plastic pellets. Regulation size and weight, these come in 11 different solid colors (Black is pictured above). The original cornhole bags were mostly filled with feed corn, but SC Cornhole Games, which has been in the business for over 10 years, began filling their bags with plastic pieces. That eliminated many durability issues such as mold, vermin, and other factors which deteriorated the bags quickly.

Price: $13.97

4. Free Donkey Sports Cornhole Bags (Pack of 8)

The Cornhole Bags from Free Donkey Sports are made in accordance with ACA Regulations. The ACA being the American Cornhole Association. These bags are a bit old school, as they’re filled with 15 to 16 ounces of whole kernel corn feed. That corn feed is stuffed inside of a regulation 6 inch by 6 inch bag which is made of 100 percent durable cotton duck canvas. These probably won’t hold up as well in bad weather and should be taken inside after use. They are available in approximately color combinations (Orange & Royal Blue is pictured above).

Price: Shown at $23.97; price varies depending on color and availability (some require a shipping fee)

5. 8 Standard Corn Filled Regulation Duck Cloth Cornhole Bags

The tournament-grade Cornhole Bags from Johnson Enterprises, LLC are regulation size (6 inches by 6 inches) and weight (15-16 ounces). Filled with premium whole kernel corn and featuring durable duck cloth with heavy-duty stitching. Again, the corn filled bags shouldn’t be left outside or in inclement weather. Bringing them inside after playing will greatly increase their longevity. Available in dozens of color combination, the Johnson Enterprises bags also provide a 1-year warranty.

Price: $26.85

6. GoSports Premium All-Weather Duck Cloth Cornhole Bean Bag Set

The GoSports Cornhole Bean Bag Set combines style and functionality at a great price. In American flag-themed colors, these bags are weather-resistant, featuring heavy-duty duck cloth stuffed with durable plastic pellets. Regulation size at 6 inches by 6 inches and about 1 pound each, the set includes 8 bags (4 per color) and handy carrying case. Available in 2 color combinations — Stars & Stripes (pictured) and Red & Blue — the GoSports Cornhole Bags also comes with a 1-year guarantee.

Price: $19.99 (33 percent off MSRP)

7. Cornhole Bags Set of 8 by Tailor Spot Corn-Filled ACA Regulation

Tailor Spot’s Cornhole Bag Sets are ACA Regulation size (6 inches by 6 inches and between 15 and 16 ounces) and feature a 12 ounce duck canvas outer and a whole cleaned kernel feed corn stuffing. To ensure their durability, each side of every bag is double stitched with outdoor strength Gutermann Tex-100 thread. Gutermann Thread is widely considered one of the best available. You can mix and match your sets as there are 25 colors to choose from (Purple & Yellow is pictured above) meaning there are literally hundreds of color combinations you can customize.

Price: $24.99 (11 percent off MSRP)

8. Tournament Cornhole Bags by Victory Tailgate – Set of 8

The tournament-grade Cornhole Bags from Victory Tailgate meet the ACA regulations on size (6 inches by 6 inches and weight between 14 and 16 ounces). The soft, yet tough, dyed duck cloth (10 ounce) is double-stitched for added durability and each bag is filled with whole kernel corn. Get greater longevity with these bags by storing them inside after play. These bags are available in dozens of color combinations (Burgundy & Gold is shown above).

Price: Shown at $14.99 plus $7.14 shipping (50 percent off MSRP)

9. Premium Weather Resistant Cornhole Bags (Set of 8) By Cornhole Galaxy

Cornhole Galaxy’s bags are weather-resistant and waterproof, and are also filled with plastic pellets, so if you happen to leave them outside overnight or for an extended period, they should be fine once you get back to playing. Also helping with the durability is the double-stitching on the duck cloth outer cover. Regulation size at 6 inches by 6 inches and weighing between 15 and 16 ounces, the bags from Cornhole Galaxy will get you through countless hours of play. Available in nearly 40 color combinations (Hunter Green & Yellow are pictured), the plastic pellet-filled bags tend to last longer than the corn-filled ones.

Price: $32.99

10. AceLife Weather Resistant Cornhole Bags Set of 8 with Recycled Plastic Pellets

The AceLife Weather Resistant Cornhole Bags are filled with recycled plastic pellets with a double-stitched duck canvas cover, so durability certainly won’t be an issue. Regulation size (6 inches by 6 inches) and weight (15-16 ounces), these durable bags are good to use on any surface, including harder ones such as pavement and gravel. With 8 different color combinations to choose from (Yellow & Red are seen above), each order also includes a free carry bag for easy transport and storage.

Price: $29.99 (25 percent off MSRP)

