Top 10 Best Golf Cart Covers for 4 Passenger Vehicles

If you’re an owner of a golf cart, you likely understand the importance of keeping it protected. You’ve made a rather expensive investment and you’ll most likely want to do what you can in order to keep it clean and tidy.

Mother Nature’s elements can wreak havoc on golf carts. Rain, sun, wind, dirt, birds flying overhead — there are plenty of ways your cart can get damaged. You can cut down on those harmful risks by getting yourself a golf cart cover. The following post below will focus on covers for 4-passenger golf carts, although a handful on the list are also available for 2-seaters. We’ve come up with 10 to help you narrow down your decision, each offering water resistance and protection from other debris.

So keep reading below to see some of the most popular and highest-rated 4-passenger golf cart covers available now and compare to see which is best for you.

1. Formosa Covers – Deluxe 4 Passenger Golf Cart Cover

Formosa Covers Deluxe 4 Passenger Golf Cart Cover is highlighted by its durable construction. Made of heavy duty UV coated satin polyester with a polyurethane undercoating, it features double top stitching to ensure effectiveness for years. The waterproof cover offers sun and dirt protection, as well safety from other debris which might get tossed around from the wind. The cover also has four vents (two in front and two in back) to prevent condensation build-up and lofting from wind. Easy to put on and take off, it has grommets at the bottom which allow the cover to be locked to the cart with cables. And if you need to get into your cart, the cover has a zipper in the back for easy access without removing it completely. Available in 3 colors — Taupe (pictured above), Green, and Grey — the cover will fit all four-seat carts, including EZ GOs, Club Cars, and Yamaha G models, and those with extended roofs up to 80 inches long. It also includes a bag for easy storage and transport.

Price: $65.95

Pros:

Constructed of UV coated satin Polyester with a Polyurethane undercoating

Protects from sun, weather damage, and dirt

Front and back vents to prevent

Cons:

Some users experienced water leaking issues

Probably too big for a 2-seat cart

2. Classic Accessories Fairway Golf Cart Easy-On Cover

The Fairway Golf Cart Easy-On Cover from Classic Accessories is an affordable, effective cover designed to protect your cart from all the elements. Made of polyester, the cover features a tough fabric which has been treated for maximum water resistance, as well as sun and dirt protection. And the cover won’t shrink or stretch. Putting on the cover is easy. Simply pull the cover over the cart and use the elasticized cord in bottom hem to get a secure, custom fit. A back zipper allows you to gain access to the cart without having to remove the cover (it also helps to have it unzipped when putting on the cover). And the rear air vents helps cut down on inside condensation and wind lofting. The sand-colored cover measures 105 inches by 47 inches by 62 inches and comes with a one-year warranty.

Price: $52.43; price varies depending on seller

Pros:

Elasticized cord in bottom hem for a custom fit

Waterproof fabric won’t shrink or stretch

Available in both 2- and 4-seat sizes

Cons:

Some users felt it didn’t fit properly — too small cover wheels

Some users experienced problems with rain leaks

3. Waterproof Superior Golf Cart Cover

The Waterproof Superior Golf Cart Cover from North East Harbor will fit any four-passenger golf carts at a great price. Measuring 106 inches by 48 inches by 62 inches, the waterproof material will deflect any rain and other moisture to protect the inside of your cart. Putting it on and taking it off is easy and quick — a rear zipper allows for easy entry and installation. Pull it over the cart and use the elastic hem at the bottom to get a secure, custom fit. The rear air vents will help minimize condensation and wind lofting. The cover, which comes in color beige, also comes with a free storage bag.

Price: $38.99 (47 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Elasticized cord in bottom hem for a custom fit

Free storage bag included

Low price

Cons:

Might not offer full coverage on carts with extended roofs

Some users felt the material was on the thin side

4. Flyingstore Golf Cart Cover, UV Protection and Waterproof Cart Covers

Protect your four-seater golf cart from the sun’s harmful rays and the rain with the Golf Cart Cover from Flyingstore. The cover features UV protection and is also water-, wind-, and dust-resistant. It measures 112 inches long by 48 inches wide by 66 inches high and can fit extended roofs up to 80 inches long. A back zipper allows for easy entrance without having to remove the cover. And the cover itself features grommets at the bottom, so the tarp can be secured and cable-locked. Made of nylon and PVC, the cover also features front and rear ventilation slits to cut down on condensation and wind.

Price: $49.99

Pros:

Offers UV protection

Will cover carts with extended roofs up to 80 inches

Features grommets, so the cover can be tied down

Cons:

Probably too large for a two-seat cart

Some users felt the cover is a little light weight

5. Classic Accessories Fairway Golf Cart Quick Fit Cover

The Quick-Fit Cover from Classic Accessories is a multi-performance cover designed to protect your golf cart from all the elements. Not only is it waterproof, but it’s highly effective in sun protection, wind and weather damage, and keeps dirt and other debris out. The weather-protected fabric (polyester) won’t shrink or stretch. As for a secure fit, there is an elasticized cord within the bottom hem and includes tie-down straps to prevent it from blowing off in heavy winds. The Quick-Fit Cover has a zipper for easy access and rear air vents to prevent interior moisture build-up and wind lofting. Available in colors black and khaki, the cover from Classic Accessories comes with a limited two-year warranty and a storage bag.

Price: $65.50 (5 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Available in 3 sizes for short, long, and extra long roofs

Offers UV and weather damage protection

Weather-protected fabric won’t shrink or stretch

Cons:

A little on the pricey side

Some users experienced color fading after a few months

6. Summates Golf Cart Cover

Summates offers three different colors — Dark Gray (shown), Light Gray, and Tan — in their highly-effective golf cart cover. The durable, waterproof fabric will protect against heavy rain and wind as well as keeps dirt and other debris from damaging the inside of your cart. Featuring a zipper in the back to help make installation easier, the bottom hem has an elastic cord sewn into it so you can get a snug, secure fit. And the rear air vents prevents wind lofting and moisture build-up. The 4-seat cart cover measures 106 inches long by 47 inches wide by 62 inches high and comes with a one-year limited warranty.

Price: $59.98 (33 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Very easy to put on and take off

Rear air vents to prevent moisture build-up

Available in 3 different colors and in both 2- and 4-seat sizes

Cons:

Some users felt the fabric was too thin

Some users had some early durability issues

7. Himal 4 Passenger Waterproof Golf Cart Cover

Himal’s 4 Passenger Golf Cart Cover prides itself on its superior waterproofing technology. Featuring triple water resistance protection, the cover is made of PU waterproof polyester fabric and stitch sealed with waterproof tape. And finally, the rear zipper has double rainshades. Himal claims the zipper, which is made of durable alloy, is new and improved, and is unbreakable and won’t rust. The grey color of the cover will prevent sun damage and won’t fade. Oversized at 112 inches long by 48 inches wide by 66 inches high, it’s also windproof. Other highlights four grommets for ventilation, include a Himal “Care Card,” a user manual, a storage pouch, and a velcro strap to protect the zipper.

Price: $49.99 (32 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Unbreakable rear zipper

Wind resistant and waterproof

Grey color will keep the cover from fading in the sun

Cons:

Some users felt the cover was too big

Lighter color might show stains and discolorations

8. XGear Outdoors Golf Cart Storage Cover

XGear’s Outdoors Golf Cart Storage Cover is your typical waterproof tarp, but adds a cool feature many other don’t — a lock kit for added security. Large enough to cover most 4-passenger golf carts at 107 inches long by 48 inches wide by 66 inches high, the durable polyester cover features rear air vents to cut down on wind lofting and moisture, a back zipper which will help you install the cover quicker and allow easy access to your cart, and an elastic cord within the hem along with grommets for an extra snug and secure fit. It also comes with a free storage bag.

Price: $49.99 (40 percent off MSRP)

Storage bag included

Elastic bottom and includes grommets for an extra snug fit

Includes a lock kit for extra security

Cons:

Available in only one color (tan)

Material appears to be on the thin side

9. Leader Accessories Golf Cart Cover

There are a couple of options for you when it comes to the Golf Cart Cover by Leader Accessories. First of all, it is available in both 2- and 4-passenger sizes. But you can also get the cover in a lightweight (210D) or deluxe (300D) versions. Both are water, mildew, and UV resistant and feature zipper access, dual air vents, grommets for extra security, and elastic cords sewn into the bottom hem for a snug fit. The grommets are also rust-free since they are plastic and not metal. The Leader Accessories cart cover also comes with a lock kit for added security. The 4-passenger size measures 107 inches long by 48 inches wide by 66 inches high.

Price: Shown at 300D model $65.99 (34 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Available in both lightweight and deluxe

Available in both 2- and 4-seat sizes

Comes with an included lock kit

Cons:

On the pricey side

Some users felt the material wasn’t very durable

10. Club Car Golf Cart Cover

Club Car is one of the major players in the golf cart business and they also make their own covers. Available in both 2- and 4-passenger cart sizes, the tan cover features a weather protected fabric that will prevent water, sun, and dirt from damaging your cart. Easy to put on and take off thanks to the large size and rear zipper, the cover features an elastic cord in the bottom hem to get a secure fit, rear air vents to help cut down on inside moisture and wind lofting, and a free storage sack.

Price: $63.99

Pros:

Protects from sun, water, and dirt

Available in both 2- and 4-passenger sizes

Weather protected fabric won’t shrink or stretch

Cons:

Available in only one color (tan)

Some users experienced durability issues

