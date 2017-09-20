Top 10 Best Sports Goggles: Protective Eyewear for Adults

If you’re an athlete or an active person, you know how important it is to keep your eyes protected. Eye injuries can happen in an instant, whether you’re on the court, field, or job site. If you fall into one of those categories, investing in a quality pair of sports safety goggles is a wise move.

Most protective goggles are multi-functional, with many products providing UV sun protection as well as scratch-resistant and anti-fog coatings on the lenses. Some even have lenses that can be removed so you can put prescription ones in. And safety eyewear can be used for a variety of purposes such as most sports (including, but not limited to, basketball, racquetball, squash, lacrosse, and cycling), outdoor work like landscaping, and even woodworking. Really, they are useful in any situation where you need to keep your eyes protected.

So keep reading below to see some of the most effective and highest rated unisex sports goggles available on the market today.

Note: the following list is in no particular order

1. Pyramex I-Force Sporty Dual Pane Anti-Fog Goggle

Looking for a sporty, comfortable, lightweight, anti-fog goggle? Then the I-Force from Pyramex are the just goggles for you. Effective in more activities than just sports, the I-Force Goggle is highlighted by Ratcheting Quick Release interchangeable temples and strap, a scratch resistant polycarbonate lens which provides 99 percent UVA/B/C protection, and an outside lens that is coated with H2X Anti-fog Technology. The goggle is durable enough to withstand the elements and offers protection from all sorts of activities — sports, landscaping duties, and wood chopping, to name a few. They also meet MCEPS Class 1 Military Standards.

Price: From $16.11; shown here at $19.00

Pros:

99 percent UVA/B/C protection and scratch resistant lenses

Features anti-fog technology

Available in 8 different styles and colors

Cons:

Can’t wear your prescription glasses underneath; too small

Some users felt the anti-fog feature wasn’t very effective

2. Head Impulse Protective Eyewear

The company Head has been around since 1950, mainly known for their tennis and skiing equipment. They’ve certainly expanded over the years, jumping into the sports goggles business. Their Impulse Protective Eyewear offers a simple, yet sleek, design with all-purpose functionality. Featuring an anti-fog, shatterproof polycarbonate lens, the lightweight goggles are ideal for all sports, including racquetball, tennis, basketball, and more. The hinge-style temples add extra comfort, while the adjustable strap ensures a secure fit. Play confidently knowing the Head Impulse Protective Eyewear will provide maximum protection and flexibility.

Price: $6.25 (52 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Adjustable clip-on strap for secure fit

Shatterproof polycarbonate lens

Price

Cons:

Probably too small to fit prescription glasses underneath

Some users felt they fogged up too easily and often

3. Ponosoon Sports Goggles

The Ponosoon Sports Goggles are perfect for any active person, especially those who play racket sports like tennis, racquetball, and squash. The highlight of these goggles are that you can exchange the lenses with ones with your prescription. The lenses themselves are heavy-duty and highly protective as they are scratch-resistant, windproof, dust-proof, and anti-fog. Not only that but they offer 99 percent UVA/B/C sun protection. As for comfort and fit, the Ponosoon Sports Goggles has a foam lined frame and a adjustable strap so you can get a custom, secure fit. Other highlights: a case is included, there is a 30 day money back guarantee, there is a lifetime breakage warranty on the frame, and they come with a free cleaning cloth.

Price: $19.99

Pros:

Windproof, dust-proof, and anti-fog

Can be replaced with prescription lenses

Includes an EVA case

Cons:

Some users felt they were a little too bulky

Some users felt they were uncomfortable

4. Mincl Sports Glasses

Mincl caters their sports glasses toward basketball players, but they can certainly be worn for all sports and other physical activities in which eye protection is needed. The lenses, which are plastic, supplied are just clear and non-polarized, but you have the ability to switch them out for prescription ones. The frame is also plastic and has an anti-allergic silicone rubber gasket which provides comfort around the eye and shock-absorbance if you do happen to get hit in the face. The headband allows you to get a custom, secure fit and the heightened nose adds extra comfort. Mincl also includes a carrying case and cleaning cloth.

Price: $18.99

Pros:

Lenses can be replaced with prescription lenses

Perfect for basketball

Includes a carrying case and cleaning cloth

Cons:

Some users felt they had limited peripheral vision

Some users felt the side part of the goggles broke easily

5. Global Vision Eyewear Eliminator Goggles

The Eliminator Goggles from Global Vision Eyewear offer a multi-functional product at a bargain price. Currently under $10, the lenses are shatterproof polycarbonate feature scratch-resistance and UV400 protection from the sun. While the lenses themselves don’t have an anti-fog coating, the goggles do have side vents to help cut down that. Available in 7 different lens colors, Global Vision Eyewear also added soft foam gaskets for comfort around the eyes and an adjustable strap to get the perfect fit. A handy carrying case is included.

Price: $8.25 (45 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Scratch-resistant and UV protected lenses

Available in 7 different lens colors

Price

Cons:

Cannot be worn over prescription glasses

Some users felt they fogged up to easily

6. TEKCAM Unisex Sports Goggles Safety Protective Eyewear

Tekcam’s Sports Goggles provides safety and comfort for both men and women for a variety of sports at a good price. The goggles feature a harder frame for extra protection and a soft silicone nose pad for added comfort during play. The stock lens is windproof and dust-proof and can be replaced with your own prescription ones. Use the adjustable headband strap to get a perfect fit, as tight or loose as you want it. It should fit most adults.

Price: $14.99

Pros:

Hard outer frame for extra protection

Soft silicone nose pad for added comfort

You can replace the original lens with your prescription ones

Cons:

Prescription glasses will not fit underneath

No UV or anti-fog protection

7. Eversport Sports Goggles Protective Safety Glasses

Eversports Sports Goggles are highlighted by a unique design geared at improving your peripheral vision. The rimless side will greatly increase your on-court or field vision so you’ll always know what’s going on. Backed by a 100 percent money back guarantee, the safety glasses feature wind- and dust-proof lenses, which can easily be replaced by your specific prescription ones. Constructed with a hard outer frame for protection, yet soft silicone nose pads and eye gaskets for extra comfort, Eversports’ product is multi-functional. Also included are a hard case, carrying bag, and cleaning cloth.

Price: $19.99 (43 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Unique rimless side design improves peripheral vision

Windproof and dustproof lens can be replaced with your own prescription ones

Has a hard protective frame, but soft comfortable gasket and nose pad

Cons:

Not fully anti-fog

Some users felt they were a bit too bulky

8. Pyramex Highlander Safety Eyewear

Pyramex is one of the leading and most popular producers of sports goggles, so it shouldn’t be a surprise that they have another entry on this list with their Highlander model. Just like the I-Force listed above, the Highlander series offers 99 percent UV sun protection and an anti-fog lens. Not strictly for sports, they can be used in a variety of activities and work where you need eye protection. Available in 10 lens colors, the Highlander Safety Eyewear can be worn with inner foam on the gaskets to make them dust-proof. Comfortable and protective, the Highlander keeps the bulk to a minimum so it won’t really feel like you’re even wearing goggles.

Price: $9.39

Pros:

Scratch-resistant and UV protected

Price

Available in 10 different lens colors

Cons:

Some users felt they fogged up to often

Some users felt they were a little uncomfortable; too tight

9. Protective Safety Eyewear by Generic

Generic’s Protective Safety Eyewear is highlighted by a flame-resistant foam padding which keeps dust and other particles that can get airborne during competitive play. Not only is the padding protective, but it’s soft enough to keep you comfortable all game long. Other features to ensure comfort are the soft silicone nose pad and gasket and the adjustable strap, which will help you get an ideal, secure fit. The goggles meet high impact resistance standards and the lenses are anti-fog and scratch-proof.

Price: $19.99

Pros:

High impact resistance standards

Features flame-resistant foam padding

Soft silicone gasket for added comfort and support

Cons:

Might not enable you to get the best peripheral vision

More expensive than most on this list

10. Unique Sports Super Specs Eye Protectors

Unique Sports Super Specs Eye Protectors are the official eyewear of the United States Racquetball Association, but they can be used in any sport in which your eyes need protection. Featuring a wrap around design, the goggles will enhance your peripheral vision and help eliminate blind spots. The lenses can’t be taken out and exchanged for your personal prescription ones, but they do have scratch-resistant and anti-fog coatings. The woven backstrap won’t irritate or rub against your head during play and it allows to easily adjust it for a perfect fit.

Price: $15.17

Pros:

Anti-scratch and fog-free lenses

Available in both adult and youth sizes

Official eyewear of the USA Racquetball Association

Cons:

You can’t change out the lenses for your prescription ones

Some users felt they fogged up too easily

