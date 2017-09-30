Tottenham vs. Huddersfield: Live Stream Guide in the USA

Getty

A red-hot Harry Kane and Tottenham (3-2-1) look to carry recent momentum–haven’t lost a match in any competition since August 20–into John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday, as the Spurs take on Huddersfield (2-3-1).

For those in the United States, the match is scheduled to start at 7:30 a.m. ET and will be broadcast on NBC Sports Network. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream via one of the following over-the-top streaming services:

Fubo TV: “Fubo Premier” package

DirecTV Now: “Live a Little” package

Sling TV: “Sling Blue” package

Each of these options includes a free trial, so you can watch the game at no cost. You can sign up via the above links, or you can read on for a more thorough breakdown of what each service includes:

Fubo TV

NBC Sports Network is included in Fubo TV’s “Fubo Premier” bundle, which is normally $34.99 per month but is currently offering a deal that allows users to sign up for $19.99 per month for the first two months.

If you want to keep a streaming service beyond the free trial, this is not only the cheapest way to get NBC Sports Network, but it’s a sports-based package with a strong emphasis on international soccer, as it also includes NBC (select markets), FS1, FS2, beIn Sports, Fox Soccer Plus, Eleven Sports and Football Report TV.

Here’s everything you need to know:

Total Channels Included: 71 (You can find the complete channel list here)

Price: Fubo Premier is $19.99 per month for first two months and $34.99 per month after that

Extras: Watch on two different devices at once; 30 hours of DVR is included

Free Trial: 7 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to sign up and launch your free trial. You’ll need to enter your credit card information when signing up, but if you cancel your subscription before the trial ends, you won’t be charged

2. Return to the Fubo website to watch NBCSN on your computer. You can also watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Fubo app, which is free to download. A full list of compatible devices can be found here

DirecTV Now

NBC Sports Network is included in DirecTV Now’s “Live a Little” bundle at $35 per month. Here’s a rundown:

Total Channels Included: 60-plus, depending on local channels available. You can find the complete channel list right here

Price: $35 per month

Extras: Watch on two different devices at the same time; DVR is in Beta stage

Free Trial: 7 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to go to the DirecTV Now website. Click on “Start your free trial now” and then create an account

2. Select the channel package you want and enter your payment information. If you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged

3. Return to the DirecTV Now website to start watching NBC Sports Network on your desktop. You can also watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app, which is free to download. A complete list of compatible devices can be found here

Sling TV

NBC Sports Network is included in Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle at $25 per month. Here’s what you need to know:

Total Channels Included: 35-plus, depending on local channels available. You can find the complete channel list right here

Price: $25 per month

Extras: Watch on three different devices at once; 50 hours of cloud DVR is $5 per month extra

Free Trial: 7 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to go to the Sling TV website. Click on “Watch Now 7 Days Free” and then create an account

2. Select the channel package you want and enter your payment information. If you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged

3. Go to the Sling TV website and navigate to NBCSN to start watching. You can also watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app, which is free to download. A full list of compatible devices can be found here