Late Teams Protest Trump: Seahawks, Titans Stay in Locker Rooms For National Anthem

In a string of Tweets President Donald Trump rekindled the fire between himself and NFL players. In the wake of the comments, players in the late games protested in unity with the rest of the league. Seattle Seahawks and Tennessee Titans don’t participate in the National Anthem as they remained in locker rooms. Other teams locked arms in their games.
President Trump Friday attacked pro football players who don’t stand during the national anthem – and urged team owners to remove those silent protesters from the field at a campaign rally in Huntsville on Friday, according to the NY Post.
He continued, saying that he wishes NFL suits would take a harder stance against players who take a knee during the national anthem.
Trump said, “Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners when someone disrespects our flag to say, `Get that son of a bitch off the field right now! Out. He’s fired! He’s fired!”
