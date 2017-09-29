USC vs. Washington State Odds: Point Spread, Total & Prediction

Getty

USC takes on Washington State in a Friday night Pac-12 After Dark matchup. According to OddsShark, USC is favored by six points, and the over-under is set at 60 points.

Over the last two days, the line as moved two points towards USC after sitting at four points to start the week. The Trojans struggled against the spread in the first month of the season. USC is just 1-3 against the spread this season. Washington State has fared a bit better at 2-2 against the spread.

Both teams have split the point total evenly at 2-2 between the over and under in their games so far this season.

The OddsShark computer likes USC to win the game comfortably. The computer is projecting a 41.2-31.6 USC victory. The computer is taking USC to cover the spread, and over on the point total.

SB Nation’s S&P+ projections predict a much closer contest. The projections have USC winning by just 2.9 points.

Both teams enter tonight’s contest a perfect 4-0. USC is coming off a 10-point victory at Cal. The Trojans also have wins over Texas, Stanford and Western Michigan. Washington State has had a lighter schedule. The Cougars are coming off a 45-7 victory over Nevada. Washington State has also defeated Oregon State, Boise State and Montana State.

Tonight’s contest features two of the best quarterbacks in the country in Sam Darnold and Luke Falk. Fans can expect a late-night shootout in Pullman. Given the two prolific offenses, the over is the play on the point total.

USC has more weapons, and we think that will be the difference in the game. The Trojans have been tested with a difficult schedule, and will be ready for a hostile road environment. This is by far the most difficult opponent Washington State has faced. While we the Cougars hanging with USC, look for the Trojans to pull it out in the fourth quarter.

Heavy’s Pick: USC 34 Washington State 27. USC Covers -6 Spread. Over on the Point Total.