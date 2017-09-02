Virginia Tech Football Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

Getty

Looking to watch a live stream of Virginia Tech football games in 2017? There are a handful of ways to watch every game, even if you don’t have a cable subscription.

Important to note before we get into the different options: The majority of the Hokies’ games this season will be televised on either ABC, ESPN, ESPN 2 or ACC Network, while one (Sep. 16 vs. East Carolina) will be on CBS Sports Network. You can click here for their complete schedule.

If you don’t have cable, all of these channels can be watched live via one of the following over-the-top streaming services: Sling TV, DirecTV Now or PlayStation Vue

The cheapest way to watch every Virginia Tech football game other than the one on CBS Sports Network is Sling TV, while Fubo TV is the only streaming service that offers CBSSN and can be used for the Sep. 16 game. Ultimately, each of these options offer a free trial, so you can test them out if you want to try different services.

Here’s a complete rundown of what each of these live streaming services provide, as well as how to sign up to watch Virginia Tech on your computer, phone or streaming device:

Cheapest Option: Sling TV

If price is your No. 1 concern with a streaming service, there’s no doubt that Sling TV is the way to go. ESPN and ESPN 2 are both included in the “Sling Orange” bundle at $20 per month, while ABC and ACC Network games can be watched via WatchESPN by signing in with your Sling TV credentials.

Here’s a rundown of the “Sling Orange” bundle and how to sign up for a free trial:

Total Channels Included: 25-plus, depending on local channels available. You can find the complete channel list right here

Price: $20 per month

Extras: Watch on one different device at once; 50 hours of cloud DVR is $5 per month extra; can sign in with Sling TV credentials on WatchESPN app

Free Trial: 7 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to go to the Sling TV website

2. Click on “Watch Now 7 Days Free” and then create an account

3. Select the channel package you want. “Sling Orange” includes ESPN and ESPN 2

4. Enter your payment information. The “Sling Orange” package costs $20 per month. If you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged

5. If the game is on ESPN or ESPN 2, go to the Sling TV website and navigate to the channel you want and start watching. You can also watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app, which is free to download. A full list of compatible devices can be found here

6. If the game is on ABC or ACC Network, go to the WatchESPN website and sign in with your Sling TV credentials to watch the broadcast. You can also watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the WatchESPN app, which is free to download. A full list of compatible devices can be found here

Most Channels + Roku Offer: DirecTV Now

ABC (live in select markets), ESPN and ESPN 2 are included in DirecTV Now’s “Live a Little” bundle at $35 per month, while ABC and ACC Network games can be watched via WatchESPN by signing in with your DirecTV Now credentials.

While it’s slightly more expensive than Sling TV, it does come with some important advantages, such as a larger “cable-like” channel package, included DVR (currently in Beta stage), the ability to watch on multiple devices, and an offer for a Roku Premiere Streaming Media Player ($69.95 value) if you prepay two months.

Here’s a complete rundown of DirecTV Now’s “Live a Little” bundle and how to start a free trial:

Total Channels Included: 60-plus, depending on local channels available. You can find the complete channel list right here

Price: $35 per month

Extras: Watch on two different devices at the same time; DVR is in Beta stage; can sign in with DirecTV Now credentials on WatchESPN app

Free Trial: 7 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to go to the DirecTV Now website

2. Click on “Start your free trial now” and then create an account

3. Select the channel package you want. All bundles include ABC (live in select markets), ESPN and ESPN 2. You can add the Roku on the next step if you want

4. Enter your payment information. The “Live a Little” package costs $35 per month, while there are other options at $50, $60 or $70 per month. If you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged

5. If the game is on ABC (if it’s live in your market), ESPN or ESPN 2, return to the DirecTV Now website to start watching on your desktop. You can also watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app, which is free to download. A complete list of compatible devices can be found here

6. If the game is on ABC but ABC isn’t live in your market, or if it’s on ACC Network, go to the WatchESPN website and sign in with your Sling TV credentials to watch the broadcast. You can also watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the WatchESPN app, which is free to download. A full list of compatible devices can be found here

Most Streams at Once: PlayStation Vue

ABC (select markets), ESPN and ESPN 2 are included in PlayStation Vue’s “Access” bundle at $39.99, while ABC and ACC Network games can be watched via WatchESPN by signing in with your PS Vue credentials.

Its cheapest package is more expensive than both Sling TV and DirecTV Now, and it doesn’t have as many channels as DirecTV Now, but it does have some compelling advantages, as DVR is included and users can watch on five separate devices at once, which is more than any other streaming device.

Here’s a look at the “Access” bundle:

Total Channels Included: 40-plus, depending on local channels available. You can find the complete channel list here

Price: $39.99

Extras: Watch on five different devices at once; cloud DVR (restrictions with certain channels); can sign in with PlayStation Vue credentials on WatchESPN app

Free Trial: 5 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to go to the PlayStation Vue website

2. Click on “Start Free Trial” and then create an account

3. Select the channel package you want. All options include ABC, ESPN and ESPN 2

4. Enter your payment information. The “Access” package costs $39.99 per month, while there are other options at $44.99, $54.99 or $74.99 per month. If you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged

5. If the game is on ABC (if it’s live in your market), ESPN or ESPN 2, return to the PlayStation Vue website to start watching on your desktop. You can also watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the PlayStation Vue app, which is free to download. A complete list of compatible devices can be found here

6. If the game is on ABC but ABC isn’t live in your market, or it’s on ACC Network, go to the WatchESPN website and sign in with your Sling TV credentials to watch the broadcast. You can also watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the WatchESPN app, which is free to download. A full list of compatible devices can be found here