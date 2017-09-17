Waiver Wire Week 3: Top Pickups, Adds & Fantasy Rankings

Getty

No matter how good or bad your fantasy team is there is still plenty of time left in the fantasy season. It is time to step on the gas if your squad has had a good start, or find a player that has a chance of being in your starting lineup over the next few weeks.

Even if your team is the dreaded 0-2, there is no reason to panic. The waiver wire is still full of usable players that need to be added.

Javorius Allen and J.J. Nelson are likely to be the two most added players in Week 3.

At a time when many teams are going with the running back by committee approach, Allen’s 35 carries in the first two games of the season is appealing. Allen also had five receptions for 35 yards in the Ravens Week 2 matchup with the Browns. This makes him even more appealing in PPR leagues.

With the Cardinals decimated by injury, Nelson appears to be Arizona’s top offensive option. In Week 2, Nelson had five receptions for 120 yards and a touchdown on seven targets. Nelson had five receptions for 43 yards and a touchdown in Week 1. Nelson looks like he has staying power.

With Eddie Lacy a healthy scratch, Chris Carson got the bulk of the Seahawks carries to start the game against the 49ers. Carson did not do much with his opportunity, but should still be rostered in all leagues.

Here’s a look at our Week 3 waiver wire rankings. Ownership percentages are courtesy of ESPN, but relevant across platforms. We will continue to update this as more players emerge in the later games.

