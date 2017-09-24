Waiver Wire Week 4: Top Pickups, Adds & Fantasy Rankings

We’re going to level with you. This week’s waiver wire group leaves a lot to be desired. Depending on who is available in your league, this may be the week to sit out the initial round of waivers, and pick up a player one of your opponents drop.

It is also a good week to upgrade your defense or kicker if either of those areas has been lacking so far this season. While we will only list the waiver wire options that are relatively un-owned, you can always reach out to me on Twitter @JonDAdams for tips for your specific league.

Despite the lack of depth, there are a few players worth your time. Eli Manning and the Giants offense appear to have resurrected. Manning threw for 366 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. The Giants stocked up on offensive weapons this off-season, and Manning could be a good fantasy option if the Giants have finally found their footing.

On a similar note, Sterling Shepard is worth a look. Shepard notched a whopping 26 fantasy points in PPR leagues this past week. This makes two out of three weeks Shepard has hit double-digit points (in PPR). Shepard showed flashes of fantasy potential during his rookie season.

Chris Carson still makes our list just in case he is still available in your league. We’ve been telling you to pick up Carson for weeks, so it is unlikely he is available in most leagues. Wendell Smallwood appears to be carving out a consistent role for himself in the Eagles backfield. While you should not pick him up to put directly in your Week 4 lineup, Smallwood is worth a stash.

Monday Night Football will tell the tale, Chris Johnson has a good chance to become the Cardinals feature back. Bruce Arians has already said Johnson should see an expanded role. If Johnson emerges as the Cardinals back, he has RB2/RB3 potential in your lineup.

Finally, kickers Greg Zuerlein and Ryan Succop are putting on a clinic to start the season. Either player would be a worthy add this week to get more points from your kicker.

Here’s a look at my rankings for waiver wire pickups. The ownership percentages come courtesy of ESPN, but are applicable across platforms.

Waiver Wire Week 4 Rankings

RANK PLAYER Ownership % 1 RB Chris Carson, Seahawks 45 2 RB Wendell Smallwood, Eagles 1 3 WR Sterling Shepard, Giants 30 4 RB Chris Johnson, Cardinals 6 5 QB Eli Manning, Giants 17 6 WR Bruce Ellington, Texans 0 7 K Greg Zuerlein, Rams 6 8 K Ryan Succop, Titans 7

