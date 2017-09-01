How to Watch Washington Football Online Without Cable in 2017

Getty

Looking to watch a live stream of University of Washington football games in 2017? There are a handful of different options to watch every game, even if you don’t have a cable subscription.

Worth noting before we get into your options: The Huskies’ games this season will be televised on either ABC, Fox, Fox Sports 1, the ESPN channels or the Pac-12 Network. You can click here for their complete schedule.

If you don’t have cable, all of these channels can be watched live via an over-the-top streaming services. The cheapest way to get every channel that will broadcast a Husky game in 2017 is to pair Sling TV and Fubo TV.

Here’s a complete rundown of what each of these live streaming services provide, as well as how to sign up to watch UW football on your computer, phone or streaming device:

Watch Every UW Game: Sling TV + Fubo TV

Since Sling TV splits its Fox channels and ESPN channels into separate packages, it would cost $50 per month (“Sling Orange + Sling Blue” for $40 plus the “Sports Extra” add on for $10) to get every channel Washington will play on this season.

Instead, a cheaper route is to go with the smaller Sling TV package for the ESPN/ABC channels, and Fubo TV for the Fox channels and Pac-12 Network. Together, they’ll cost $39.99 per month.

Here’s a rundown of both:

Sling TV

ESPN and ESPN 2 are both included in Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” bundle at $20 per month (if you want, Pac-12 Network is included in the “Sports Extra” add-on for $5 per month), while ABC games can be watched on ESPN 3 via WatchESPN by signing in with your Sling TV credentials.

Here’s a rundown of the “Sling Orange” bundle, and how to sign up for a free trial:

Total Channels Included: 25-plus, depending on local channels available. You can find the complete channel list right here

Price: $20 per month

Extras: Watch on one different device at once; 50 hours of cloud DVR is $5 per month extra; can sign in with Sling TV credentials on WatchESPN app

Free Trial: 7 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to go to the Sling TV website

2. Click on “Watch Now 7 Days Free” and then create an account

3. Select the channel package you want. “Sling Orange” includes ESPN and ESPN 2, while “Sports Extra” includes the Pac-12 Network

4. Enter your payment information. The “Sling Orange” package costs $20 per month, and “Sports Extra” is $5 per month. If you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged

5. If the game is on ESPN or ESPN 2, go to the Sling TV website and navigate to the channel you want and start watching. You can also watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app, which is free to download. A full list of compatible devices can be found here

6. If the game is on ABC, go to the WatchESPN website and sign in with your Sling TV credentials to watch the broadcast. You can also watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the WatchESPN app, which is free to download. A full list of compatible devices can be found here

Fubo TV

Fox (live in select markets), Fox Sports 1 and Pac-12 Ntwork are all included with Fubo TV, which is normally $34.99 per month but is currently offering a deal that allows users to sign up for $19.99 per month for the first two months. You can sign up for the deal anytime before September 30.

Here’s the rundown of Fubo TV’s bundle:

Total Channels Included: 65 (You can find the complete channel list here)

Price: $19.99 per month for first two months if you sign up before September 30; $34.99 per month after that

Extras: Watch on two different devices at once; 30 hours of DVR is included

Free Trial: 7 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to sign up and launch your free trial. You’ll need to enter your credit card information when signing up, but if you cancel your subscription before the trial ends, you won’t be charged

2. Return to the Fubo website to watch Fox, Fox Sports 1 or Pac-12 Network on your computer. You can also watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Fubo app, which is free to download. A full list of compatible devices can be found here