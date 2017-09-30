Washington vs. Oregon State: How to Watch Pac-12 Network Without Cable

Getty

After opening Pac-12 play with a statement win over Colorado, defending conference champs Washington travel to Oregon State to take on the Beavers on Saturday night.

The game is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on the Pac-12 Network. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of the game via one of the following over-the-top streaming services:

Fubo TV: “Fubo Premier” package

Sling TV: “Sling Orange” + “Sports Extra” package

Each of these options includes a free trial, so you can watch the game at no cost. You can sign up via the above links, or you can read on for a more thorough breakdown of each service and how to start watching immediately:

Fubo TV

Pac-12 Network is included in Fubo TV’s basic “Fubo Premier” bundle, which is normally $34.99 per month but is currently offering a deal that allows users to sign up for $19.99 per month for the first two months.

If you want to add the Pac-12 regional networks (UW vs. Oregon State is on the regular Pac-12 Network, so it’s not necessary), they are included in the “Sports Plus” add-on at $8.99 per month.

Here’s the rundown of Fubo TV’s basic bundle:

Total Channels Included: 71 (You can find the complete channel list here)

Price: Fubo Premier is $19.99 per month for first two months and $34.99 per month after that. The Sports Plus add-on is $8.99 per month

Extras: Watch on two different devices at once; 30 hours of DVR is included

Free Trial: 7 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to sign up and launch your free trial. You’ll need to enter your credit card information when signing up, but if you cancel your subscription before the trial ends, you won’t be charged

2. Return to the Fubo website to watch the Pac-12 Network on your computer. You can also watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Fubo app, which is free to download. A full list of compatible devices can be found here

Sling TV

Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” bundle comes in at $20 per month, while the Pac-12 Network and all Pac-12 regional networks (Pac-12 Arizona, Pac-12 Bay Area, Pac-12 Oregon, Pac-12 Washington, Pac-12 Mountain, Pac-12 Los Angeles) are in the “Sports Extra” add-on for $5 per month.

Here’s a rundown of the “Sling Orange” bundle plus the “Sports Extra” add-on:

Total Channels Included: 35-plus, depending on local channels available. You can find the complete channel list right here

Price: $25 per month

Extras: Watch on one different device at once; 50 hours of cloud DVR is $5 per month extra

Free Trial: 7 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to go to the Sling TV website. Click on “Watch Now 7 Days Free” and then create an account

2. Select the channel packages you want and enter your payment information. If you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged

3. Return to the Sling TV website and navigate to one of the Pac-12 Network channels to start watching. You can also watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app, which is free to download. A full list of compatible devices can be found here