Week 3 Fantasy Football: Top Waiver Wire Adds for Tyler Eifert

Getty

For many fantasy football owners, Cincinnati Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert is a starter on their roster. So, when ESPN’s Katherine Terrell reported that Eifert would miss Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers with a back injury, it was an obvious cause for concern.

Obviously, this is a brutal blow for the Bengals and one that certainly hurts their chances of avoiding a 0-3 hole to start the season. And for fantasy football owners who have Eifert on their roster, it means they’re probably scrambling to the waiver wire in order to find a replacement.

These three names below could be worth consideration, assuming they’re available in your league.

Benjamin Watson, Baltimore Ravens

Watson may be 36 years old, but he showed in Week 2 that he’s more than capable of performing. In the team’s 24-10 win over the Cleveland Browns, Watson caught all eight of his targets for 91 yards. He’s building a strong rapport with Joe Flacco, and it should only grow stronger as the season rolls on.

To go along with that, though, the Ravens have an exceptional matchup with the Jaguars, who have allowed 151 receiving yards and a touchdown to opposing tight ends. I’m not going to bet on Watson getting a touchdown, but as a safety valve for Flacco, he could be in for a nice day.

Jared Cook, Oakland Raiders

Cook’s first two games as a member of the Raiders weren’t mind-blowingly good, but they were acceptable in point per reception leagues. He’s totaled nine catches for 81 yards. But, his upside is certainly there.

As ESPN’s statistics point out, Cook and the Raiders are up against a Washington Redskins team which has allowed 13 receptions on 14 targets for 208 yards (most in the NFL). The arrow is pointing up for Cook, and with a matchup that’s appealing, it wouldn’t be the slightest bit surprising to see him break out for 60-80 yards and a touchdown, which is a great filler option.

Evan Engram, New York Giants

Engram may not be on the free agent market after a Week 2 performance in which he caught four passes for 49 yards and a touchdown. Through two weeks, he’s seen 12 targets, resulting in eight catches for 93 yards and the score.

Engram obviously has picked up some love from Eli Manning, and to add onto that, the Eagles have allowed 13 receptions for 139 yards and a touchdown this season to opposing tight ends. The matchup is pretty appealing and Engram’s upside is just as appealing.

Editor’s note: The Checkdown brings you live, interactive fantasy football advice every Sunday morning from 10 a.m.. to 1 p.m. Eastern on Heavy’s YouTube channel. Rick Rosen takes your questions and helps you fill out your lineup. Watch a replay of the Week 2 episode in the player below, and check out the live show right here on Sunday morning.