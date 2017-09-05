NFL Week One is Here: Odds & Lines For Every Game

Football season is here.
We said the same thing four weeks ago, but this time, the games count. The first regular season game is only days away, and we’ll have NFL football on our televisions every Sunday from now until February 11th, 2018.
The Patriots were the best bet against the spread last season, going 16-3 against the spread in 2016 according to TeamRankings.com. But over the last three years, the best team to bet on may surprise you. Since 2014, no team has covered at a higher rate than the Minnesota Vikings, who beat the spread 67.3 percent of the time (the Pats were second at 64.8). The worst teams last season were the Niners (4-11 ATS), Rams (4-11) and Browns (4-12). Since 2014 the worst bet has been the Titans (30.4 percent ATS), but the Niners are not far behind (37).
Here’s the full Week One schedule with lines and totals via OddsShark:
Chiefs at Patriots
Line: Patriots -8.5
Total: 48
Jets at Bills
Line: Bills -9.5
Total: 40.5
Falcons at Bears
Line: Falcons -7
Total: 49.5
Jaguars at Texans
Line: Texans -5.5
Total: 39.5
Eagles at Redskins
Line: EV
Total: 47.5
Cardinals at Lions
Line: Cardinals -1.5
Total: 48
Raiders at Titans
Line: Titans -2
Total: 50.5
Buccaneers at Dolphins
Line: Bucs -2.5
Total: 42
Ravens at Bengals
Line: Bengals -3
Total: 42.5
Steelers at Browns
Line: Steelers -8
Total: 47
Colts at Rams
Line: Rams -3.5
Total: 41.5
Seahawks at Packers
Line: Packers -3
Total: 51
Panthers at 49ers
Line: Panthers -5.5
Total: 48
Giants at Cowboys
Line: Cowboys -3.5
Total: 47.5
Saints at Vikings
Line: Vikings -3.5
Total: 48
Chargers at Broncos
Line: Broncos -3.5
Total: 43.5
