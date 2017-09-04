What Football Games Are on TV Today for Labor Day, Sep. 4?

Getty

Fans looking to fill their Labor Day holiday with football have one option. Without the NFL’s Monday Night Football, college football is the only viewing option for today.

Georgia Tech takes on Tennessee at 8 p.m. Eastern on ABC live from Atlanta’s new Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Labor Day matchup concludes a long Week 1 of college football.

It has become a tradition for there to be a marquee neutral site game on Labor Day. It is the one week where college football has the attention of the sports world all to itself as the NFL season has not started yet. In 2016, it was Florida State taking on Ole Miss. Ohio State battled Virginia Tech on the 2015 holiday.

What can fans expect from tonight’s contest? Despite being essentially a home game for Georgia Tech, they are 3.5 point underdogs. The Yellow Jackets chances took a big hit when running back Dedrick Mills was dismissed from the team.

There is some intrigue heading into the game over who will be Tennessee’s starting quarterback. Butch Jones told the USA Today he has a “good idea” who will be the starting quarterback for the Vols.

Things do not seem as clear for Georgia Tech, as coach Paul Johnson implied they may play multiple quarterbacks.

“I think I could call the game for any of them [quarterbacks],” Johnson told the USA Today. “We’ve tried to highlight what each of them do and go from there, and that’s why I’m not in any big hurry to tell everybody who it is. We may play all four of them in the first game. Who knows?”

Meanwhile, NFL teams have finalized their rosters with the season just days away. The Kansas City Chiefs take on the New England Patriots on Thursday, September 7 to kick off the pro football season. Teams finished up the preseason on Thursday, August 31.