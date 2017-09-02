CFB Schedule: What College Football Games Are on TV Today, September 2?

College football season is here. Well, technically it started last weekend, but this is the first full weekend of games. Fans can start their day with football beginning at noon Eastern, and go well into the early hours of Sunday watching more football.

Heavy has listed all the college football games that are on TV below. Given you may be a bit rusty after a summer of no football, I am here to walk you through every minute of your Saturday (and some of Sunday) with a viewing guide.

First, start your day off with Lee Corso and the gang on College Gameday. The three-hour show kicks off live from Atlanta at 9 a.m. While Gameday’s ideal location is broadcasting from a college town rather than in front of an NFL stadium, it is the first one of the season. You will want to see Corso put on his first headgear.

For your noon game, I recommend Iowa-Wyoming on Big Ten Network. Draft nerds will enjoy watching Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen, who has a chance of being the top quarterback selected in the 2018 NFL Draft. Iowa running back Akrum Wadley is also worth watching.

If the game goes as scheduled, you’ll have a 30 minute window (3-3:30 p.m.) to walk the dog, nap, eat or all of the above. Florida takes on Michigan at 3:30 p.m. on ABC. The game is a neutral site contest at Jerry’s World, and may have the most name recognition outside of Alabama-Florida State.

At the end of the game, flip over to ESPN U to watch the end of Troy-Boise State. It is a game full of offense featuring two of the better Group of Five teams.

As an appetizer to the Crimson Tide and Seminoles, you’ll be able to catch the middle of Western Michigan and USC. There is a lot of talent on the Trojans team, but quarterback Sam Darnold is the one to watch.

Finally, Alabama takes on Florida State at 8 p.m. on ABC in the most anticipated matchup of the day. When that game is over, turn it to ESPN to watch the end of BYU and LSU.

If you have any energy left after all these games, you can turn it to FS1 to watch the end of Washington State taking on Montana State.

Below you will find an ideal viewing grid as well as a full listing of all the Week 1 college football games on TV courtesy of LSUFootball.net.

College Football Ideal TV Viewing Guide Week 1

Here’s a look at my recommendations for how to spend every minute of your Saturday. Times are estimated based on projected game time endings.

TIME (ET) GAME 9 a.m.-Noon ESPN College Gameday 12 p.m.-3 p.m. (BTN) Wyoming vs. Iowa 3:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. (ABC) Florida vs. Michigan 6:30 p.m.-6:45 p.m. (ESPNU) Troy vs. Boise State (end of game) 6:45 p.m.-8 p.m. (Pac-12 Network) Western Michigan vs. USC (middle of game) 8 p.m.-11 p.m. (ABC) Florida State vs. Alabama 11 p.m.-12:30 a.m. (ESPN) BYU vs. LSU (end of game) 12:30 a.m.-1:30 a.m. (FS1) Montana State vs. Washington State

College Football TV Schedule Week 1